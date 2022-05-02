ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Second Season Of Emmy-Winning ‘Studio City’ Drops On Amazon Prime

By Lynette Rice
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TfNlx_0fQxSggv00

Click here to read the full article.

Studio City , the little-engine-that-could creation of The Bold and Beautiful actor Sean Kanan, is back for a second season on Amazon Prime today.

“I am unbelievably proud of Studio City and what we accomplished during Season 1,” said Kanan. “It was a project that, with the hard work of an ensemble of talented creatives, came to fruition and won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series. We are excited to bring you Season 2.”

Spring Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

The first 11 episodes of the digital drama dropped in 2019 and continued into 2020. It tells the story of Sam Stevens (Kanan), a longtime soap opera actor starring in the second-most-watched daytime drama, Hearts on Fire, as he struggles to keep his top spot on the show while attempting to break into feature films and navigate his complicated personal life.

Kanan worked on the digital series while maintaining his day job — playing Deacon Sharpe on B&B since 1990.

In addition to Kanan, the cast of Season 2 includes Carolyn Hennesy, Tristan Rogers, Anna Maria-Horsford, Juliet Vega, Philip P. Bruenn, Justin Torkildsen, Natalie Burn, Erin Soto, Lilly Melgar, Will Roberts, and Scott Turner Schofield. Rogers, a longtime soap star, won his first Emmy in 2020 for playing Doc on the digital drama.

Season 2 consists of six episodes and was shot at Kevin Hart’s studio in Van Nuys and a private residence in Malibu.

Studio City was created by Kanan and Jason Antognoli. Timothy Woodward, Jr. serves as showrunner and director. Sean Kanan, Michele Kanan and Timothy Woodward, Jr. serve as writers and executive producers.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

Wilmer Valderrama Teases Possible Fez Reprisal On Netflix’s ‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff

Click here to read the full article. Where is Fez from? No one really knows for sure, but we do know he might return to where he started in Point Place, Wisconsin. In a TV Insider interview, NCIS‘s Valderrama said on the red carpet even though he’s having a jam-packed year between starring in the CBS crime procedural’s new season and preparing for the titular role on the ABC reboot of Zorro, the Miami-born actor has not ruled out squeezing some time in to reprise his character, the fan-favorite Fez, on That ’90s Show, if time permits. “I’m a little busy now,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Old Man’: FX Sets June Premiere Date For Jeff Bridges Series

Click here to read the full article. A new FX drama is returning Jeff Bridges to action for a seven-episode season that begins on Thursday, June 17 at 10 PM ET/PT on FX, with streaming available the next day on Hulu. FX’s The Old Man will premiere with the first two episodes of its seven-episode season. The series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, The Old Man centers on “Dan Chase” (Bridges), who absconded from the CIA...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Joanna Barnes Dies: Veteran Actress In Two Versions Of ‘The Parent Trap’ Was 89

Click here to read the full article. Joanna Barnes, a longtime film and television actress who appeared in both versions of the classic comedy The Parent Trap, died Friday at her home in The Sea Ranch, California. She was 89 and succumbed to what was described as a lengthy illness by friend Sally Jackson. In 1961 she played the role of gold digger Vicky Robinson in the original movie The Parent Trap. In the 1998 remake, she had the role of Vicki Blake, the gold digger’s mother. Her many film credits include Home Before Dark, Spartacus, and The War Wagon. Her extensive television...
SEA RANCH, CA
Outsider.com

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Only 2 Seasons

Netflix has seen a lot of successful series take off, including “You,” “Bridgerton,” and “Ozark.” The streaming platform also saw quite an audience when it debuted its comedy series starring Steve Carell, “Space Force.” However, now, after just two seasons, Netflix has canceled the major show.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Hennesy
Person
Tristan Rogers
Person
Sean Kanan
Person
Kevin Hart
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Studio City#Sag Awards#Deacon Sharpe#B B
Deadline

Rob Lowe & Son John Owen Lowe To Star In Netflix Comedy Series ‘Unstable’ From Victor Fresco

Click here to read the full article. Rob Lowe is regularly trolled on social media by his son John Owen Lowe and the duo are now turning this experience into a comedy series for Netflix. The streamer has ordered Unstable, which was co-created by the Lowes and Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco. Set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, the series stars John Owen Lowe as socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father, played by Rob Lowe, in order to save him from disaster. The trio will exec produce the series, which is produced by the...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Jerry verDorn Dies: ‘Guiding Light’, ‘One Life To Live’ Actor Was 72

Click here to read the full article. Jerry verDorn, an actor known for his work in long-running daytime dramas Guiding Light and One Life to Live, died Sunday after a long battle with cancer. He was 72. His family shared the news of the actor’s passing. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Born on November, 23 1949, in South Dakota, verDorn graduated from Minnesota State University Moorhead. He initially sought to be an English instructor but began his acting career with major roles in stage productions, including one at the Folger Theatre in Washington, D.C., which led him to New...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Deadline

David Hollander Out As EP Of CBS Comedy ‘How We Roll’ Following ‘American Gigolo’ Dismissal

Click here to read the full article. If CBS comedy series How We Roll is renewed for a second season, it will return without executive producer David Hollander. Production on the Pete Holmes sitcom’s freshman season has been completed but if the series gets renewed for Season 2, Hollander won’t be involved, the network and How We Roll producer CBS Studios said in a response to an inquiry by Deadline. As Deadline reported Saturday, Hollander, the developer, director, executive producer and showrunner of the upcoming Showtime series American Gigolo, produced by sibling Paramount Television Studios, was let go from the reboot of...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TVLine

That '70s Show Cast Set to Return for Netflix Sequel — First Look Photo

Click here to read the full article. The original gang is returning to The Circle. Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have closed deals to guest-star on Netflix’s That ’90s Show, reprising their respective roles as Eric Forman, Donna Pinciotti, Fez, Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso, TVLine has learned. In addition, Netflix on Saturday dropped a first-look photo from the That ’70s Show sequel, featuring returning series regulars Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty) and Kurtwood Smith (Red): The That ’70s Show revival picks up 15 years after the original series finale on Fox. The year is 1995, and...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

76K+
Followers
28K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy