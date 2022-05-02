Bosch: Legacy Renewed for Season 2 Ahead of Premiere — Beyond Black Beauty Among Freevee Series Orders

Click here to read the full article.

The Bosch: Legacy spinoff has been renewed for Season 2 ahead of its May 6 premiere, Freevee (fka IMDb TV) announced on Monday evening at its NewFronts presentation.

The docuseries Uninterrupted’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers also got a pickup, for Seasons 3 and 4.

New series orders from Freevee, meanwhile, include a dramedy inspired by the classic novel Black Beauty , a Sarah Hyland-hosted Play-Doh competition, and a documentary about Post Malone.

Premiering this Friday with its first four episodes (to be followed by weekly drops of two episodes), Bosch: Legacy finds Titus Welliver, Madison Lintz and Mimi Rogers reprising their roles from Prime Video’s Bosch — as Harry Bosch, his daughter Madeline, and top-notch attorney Honey “Money” Chandler. As Bosch embarks on the next chapter of his career as a private investigator, Maddie follows in her dad’s footsteps as a rookie patrol officer, grappling with what kind of cop she wants to be.

Uninterrupted’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers showcases the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, one of Southern California’s elite high school basketball teams, as they chase championship history and balance school, friendships and their budding basketball careers. In Season 3, the Trailblazers put it all on the line to regain their spot as the ‘22 CIF-champions.

Turning to the greenlights….

* Beyond Black Beauty is described as a coming-of-age dramedy that follows Jolie Dumont, an equestrian with Olympic aspirations whose journey is suddenly halted when her mother, Janelle, moves them from their posh Belgium life to Janelle’s childhood home in Baltimore. Jolie struggles to find roots, but as she bonds with an equally spirited horse named Black Beauty, she learns to embrace the family’s ranch, where Black cowboys have been entrenched in their DNA for more than a century.

* In Play-Doh Squished , Modern Family vet Hyland hosts a fast-paced competition where three teams of four family members and/or friends compete in physical and creative challenges.

* America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation is a new unscripted competition series that aims find the next dynamic talent to join the America’s Test Kitchen team.

* And lastly, Post Malone: Runaway is a one-hour music documentary showcasing the story of the Grammy-nominated recording artist’s first arena tour, 2019’s The Runaway Tour .

