Qantas revives plan for world's longest direct flights

By Angus Whitley
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQantas Airways revived a plan to start direct flights connecting Australia's east coast with New York and London as it finally ordered Airbus jets for the ultra-long services. The airline said Monday it's buying 12 A350-1000s that can fly non-stop from Australia to any city in the world. Commercial services will...

