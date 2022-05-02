ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukegan, IL

Off-duty police officer's husband fatally shot during domestic incident: officials

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
 2 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A longtime Waukegan police officer is on leave and recovering from injuries after her spouse was fatally shot at home over the weekend in what is being characterized as a domestic incident.

Officers responded to a reported shooting at a home in the 2000 block of North Avenue around 8 p.m. Sunday and found a wounded man, the Waukegan Police Department said in a news release.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he died. His wife had “visible physical injuries” and also was taken to the hospital, police said.

That woman is a 19-year veteran of the police department who was off duty, officials said. The weapon used in the shooting was her service pistol.

The Lake County Coroner's Office identified the shooting victim as 39-year-old Adam Shreve. He died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The Illinois State Police is investigating.

“At this point it is believed that a domestic incident occurred, which resulted in the off-duty officer shooting her husband,” Waukegan police said.

The off-duty officer, who has not been identified, has been placed on administrative leave.

No further information was available.

