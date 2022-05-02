NJ inmate sentenced to 22 years for smuggling drugs inside causing overdose

NEWARK, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A New Jersey man was sentenced to 22 years in prison for trafficking drugs into prison while incarcerated which caused the overdose of another inmate, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced Monday.

The Hudson County man, 41-year-old Noel “Kuko” Salgado, was incarcerated at Bayside State Prison when he called an associate to smuggle heroin and fentanyl in October 2015, according to court documents.

A day after the drugs were brought inside, another inmate was found unresponsive in his cell, overdosing on drugs Salgado provided to him, authorities said.

The man who took Salgado’s drugs was unconscious for about 20 minutes before medical personnel revived him with Narcan. He was hospitalized for two days, officials said.

After a four-day trial, Salgado was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl and distribution and possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, which resulted in serious bodily injury.

His 22-year sentence also comes with three years of supervised release.