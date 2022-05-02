Astros to send Ryan Pressly on rehab assignment

HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610)- Astros closer Ryan Pressly will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday, manager Dusty Baker announced Monday.

The Astros placed Pressly on the injured list April 16 with right knee knee inflammation. He will pitch Tuesday night in Sugar Land, but Baker said he didn't know if it would be more than a one-game assignment.

“We will see how tomorrow goes for Ryan Pressly and we’ll make another determination at that point," Astros manager James Click said. "We’re hoping it’s just the one (game), but if it ends up being two then we’ll deal with that.”

Pressly has appeared in four games this season and allowed one run over 3.1 innings, but his velocity has dipped from 95.5 MPH last season to 92.8 MPH this season. The team believes that drop is tied to his knee.

"The main thing is to get him back fully healthy and back to the form of being an All-Star closer," Click said.