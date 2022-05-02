ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros to send Ryan Pressly on rehab assignment

By Adam Spolane
610AM Sports Radio
610AM Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FVBKL_0fQxSHos00

HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610)- Astros closer Ryan Pressly will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday, manager Dusty Baker announced Monday.

The Astros placed Pressly on the injured list April 16 with right knee knee inflammation. He will pitch Tuesday night in Sugar Land, but Baker said he didn't know if it would be more than a one-game assignment.

“We will see how tomorrow goes for Ryan Pressly and we’ll make another determination at that point," Astros manager James Click said. "We’re hoping it’s just the one (game), but if it ends up being two then we’ll deal with that.”

Pressly has appeared in four games this season and allowed one run over 3.1 innings, but his velocity has dipped from 95.5 MPH last season to 92.8 MPH this season. The team believes that drop is tied to his knee.

"The main thing is to get him back fully healthy and back to the form of being an All-Star closer," Click said.

Comments / 0

Related
KTAL

Mets manager Showalter suspended 1 game for reliever’s pitch

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets manager Buck Showalter was suspended for Monday’s series opener against the Atlanta Braves after Major League Baseball determined New York reliever Yoan López intentionally threw at Philadelphia slugger Kyle Schwarber the previous night. López, optioned to Triple-A Syracuse following Sunday night’s victory,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Carlos Correa, Twins' pitching stays hot to win opener in Baltimore

Carlos Correa delivered a go-ahead RBI single and Chris Paddack continued to stay hot on the mound as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 on Monday night. Correa came into the game on fire, going 10-for-18 with a double and .611 slugging percentage over his past four games. Although his streak of four straight multi-hit games came to an end, Correa found a way to make an impact in the sixth inning.
BALTIMORE, MD
Reuters

Astros' Jake Odorizzi, 3 relievers shut out Mariners

Jake Odorizzi carried a shutout into the seventh inning, three relievers finished it off, and Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Pena slugged home runs as the host Houston Astros defeated the Seattle Mariners 3-0 on Monday. The Astros ended a two-game losing streak while the Mariners lost for the fifth time...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Sugar Land, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Sugar Land, TX
Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
Yardbarker

LOOK: Traded Texans QB Deshuan Watson All Smiles At Browns Workout

In an NFL offseason that's been littered with star-studded players switching teams, the Cleveland Browns acquisition of former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson might have been the biggest of them all. The three-time Pro-Bowler was seen on the Browns' practice field Monday in Cleveland gear for the first time since...
CLEVELAND, OH
Houston Chronicle

Dusty Baker gets 2,000th win as Astros down Mariners 4-0

HOUSTON (AP) — Minutes after becoming the 12th manager in major league history to reach 2,000 wins, and the first Black man to do it, Dusty Baker was already looking ahead. Asked to rank this latest accomplishment in a life already filled with so many, Baker paused for a bit before answering.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Ryan Pressly
Person
Ryan
Yardbarker

The Blue Jays have signed Derek Holland to a minor-league deal

Holland is mostly known for his time pitching for the Texas Rangers, as he made his debut with them in 2009 and logged 985 innings between then and 2016. He pitched against the Blue Jays in the playoffs once, as he was the starter for the Rangers in Texas for Game 4, the game right before the bat flip.
MLB
ESPN

Garver, Heim homer, lead Rangers past Phillies 6-4

PHILADELPHIA -- — John King got the Texas Rangers into a jam in the seventh inning when he put Philadelphia Phillies on second and third with no outs and the meat of the order coming up. The lefty reliever simply buckled down: Pop up, punch out, punch out. Threat...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rehab#Sugar#Triple A Sugar Land
Click2Houston.com

‘DUSTY BAKER DAY’: City of Houston honors Astros manager after historic win

HOUSTON – One day after Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker’s historic 2,000th win, the City of Houston honored him by naming May 4 as “Dusty Baker Day.”. Baker was honored before the Astros swept the Seattle Mariners with a 7-2 win on Wednesday. The historic win came on Tuesday evening when the Astros defeated the Mariners 4-0.
HOUSTON, TX
610AM Sports Radio

610AM Sports Radio

Kansas City, KS
882
Followers
1K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Kansas City, including the Chiefs, Royals and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/610sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy