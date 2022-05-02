St. Louis gives closures notices to unhoused communities living in encampments

ST. LOUIS – A man was stabbed in the neck Sunday night in south St. Louis. The incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. along Pennsylvania Avenue at Blow Street. The man was breathing but passing in and out of consciousness when taken to the hospital. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information […]
ST. LOUIS — The AT&T tower, downtown's largest office building, has a new owner. A document filed last week with the city of St. Louis shows that the 1.4 million-square-foot tower at 909 Chestnut St., which has been vacant since sole tenant AT&T moved its employees in 2017, changed hands April 25. The special servicer that represents the bondholders that owned the building for years appears to have sold the property to a limited-liability company affiliated with New York-based developer SomeraRoad Inc.
CHESTERFIELD (KMOV) - Mask wearing will be required at Parkway Central High School if COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the principal wrote in a letter to parents Tuesday afternoon. According to a letter from Principal Tim McCarthy, there are currently 16 students with COVID-19. Under Parkway’s guidance, a mask requirement...
Watson was a beloved business owner and community activist who lost his battle with cancer last month. Watson owned two restaurants called Prime 55. Monday, those closest to him wanted to do something so that those who are grieving could do so in the comfort of one another. A song...
ST. LOUIS – Fire officials said a woman was inside of a south St. Louis home with boarded-up windows when a fire started Wednesday morning. The fire at the two-story brick home in the 4100 block of Nebraska Avenue started just before 6 a.m. Firefighters said a woman jumped from the second-floor window to escape […]
Black churches in Washington D.C. have served as a staple in the D.C. area for generations, but their congregations have disappeared in recent decades due to gentrification. According to Politico, in 2000, the Black population of Washington D.C. was 59%, but in the past two decades, the Latino and Asian populations in the area have increased, bringing the Black population down to 41%. Additionally, gentrification has pushed the cost of living and rent in the city to levels unseen.
ARNOLD, Mo. – Two friends turned business partners are bringing an A&W franchise to Arnold. The restaurant, located at 3998 JeffCo Boulevard, will have its grand opening on Monday, May 9. Friends Jim Sprick and Jim Sill own 11 restaurants across California, Missouri, and southern Illinois. Sprick and Sill...
BELLEVUE, Wash. — The owner of a notorious cat in Bellevue named “Miska” has won a $125,000 settlement from Bellevue and King County. The outcome followed a three-year court battle. The litigation stemmed from about $30,000 in fines and more than 30 violations for the cat’s alleged...
"St. Louis, America's 'Murder Capital' but the bigger killer here is fentanyl addiction." Those are the chilling opening lines of a new BBC documentary from their Unreported World series posted to YouTube.
ST. LOUIS – IDOT will host an open house meeting Wednesday detailing the plan to replace the Chain of Rocks Bridge between north St. Louis and Madison County, Illinois. The project calls for two new twin bridges to be built side by side replacing the current Chain of Rocks Bridge that was built in 1966. […]
A group of residents and building managers in St. Louis’ historic Laclede’s Landing neighborhood released new details and surveillance photos of what they say are daily incidents of unruly and often unlawful behavior tied to nearby homeless tent encampments.
As the future of Roe V. Wade looms over people living in the United States, several anti-abortion bills are working through Missouri's legislature, and one lawmaker is working to add more.
ST. LOUIS – Two people are on the run after an early morning crash Wednesday in Downtown St. Louis. The crash happened at about 1 a.m. along Washington Avenue at West 16th Street. The two people jumped into another car and then sped away. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. […]
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed early Monday morning in St. Francois County. The incident happened at about 5:15 a.m. on southbound Highway 67 at Old Orchard just south of Highway K in Bonne Terre, Missouri. The pedestrian’s identity is unknown at this time. FOX 2 will […]
ST. LOUIS — New guard stations above the inmates, new doors and new locks that work. All are part of about $7 million city leaders have spent trying to prevent the multiple riots that happened at the City Justice Center in downtown St. Louis from playing out again. In...
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis MetroMarket will begin its 2022 season starting Wednesday. MetroMarket is a non-profit mobile grocery store that offers affordable food and fresh produce to those living in food deserts via a retrofitted MetroBus, according to a press release about MetroMarket's Tuesday event celebrating the launch of their seventh season.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local bakery hiring homeless employees says attempts to find housing have hit roadblocks. It is asking the city and landlords for help. As St. Louis City clears out homeless encampments on the riverfront and shelters face capacity limits, a local non-profit wants to help be a part of the solution.
