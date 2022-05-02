ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis gives closures notices to unhoused communities living in encampments

KSDK
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome are living in tents along the...

www.ksdk.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 2

Man stabbed in neck in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man was stabbed in the neck Sunday night in south St. Louis. The incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. along Pennsylvania Avenue at Blow Street. The man was breathing but passing in and out of consciousness when taken to the hospital. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

AT&T tower, downtown St. Louis' largest office building, has a new owner, according to city documents

ST. LOUIS — The AT&T tower, downtown's largest office building, has a new owner. A document filed last week with the city of St. Louis shows that the 1.4 million-square-foot tower at 909 Chestnut St., which has been vacant since sole tenant AT&T moved its employees in 2017, changed hands April 25. The special servicer that represents the bondholders that owned the building for years appears to have sold the property to a limited-liability company affiliated with New York-based developer SomeraRoad Inc.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Mask requirement could be coming back to one West County school

CHESTERFIELD (KMOV) - Mask wearing will be required at Parkway Central High School if COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the principal wrote in a letter to parents Tuesday afternoon. According to a letter from Principal Tim McCarthy, there are currently 16 students with COVID-19. Under Parkway’s guidance, a mask requirement...
CHESTERFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laclede, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
FOX 2

Woman jumps out window to escape south St. Louis house fire

ST. LOUIS – Fire officials said a woman was inside of a south St. Louis home with boarded-up windows when a fire started Wednesday morning. The fire at the two-story brick home in the 4100 block of Nebraska Avenue started just before 6 a.m. Firefighters said a woman jumped from the second-floor window to escape […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Black Enterprise

Black Churches In Washington D.C. Are Losing Their Congregations Due To Gentrification

Black churches in Washington D.C. have served as a staple in the D.C. area for generations, but their congregations have disappeared in recent decades due to gentrification. According to Politico, in 2000, the Black population of Washington D.C. was 59%, but in the past two decades, the Latino and Asian populations in the area have increased, bringing the Black population down to 41%. Additionally, gentrification has pushed the cost of living and rent in the city to levels unseen.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riverfront#Washington Avenue#River Des Peres
FOX2Now

Friends to open A&W restaurant in Arnold

ARNOLD, Mo. – Two friends turned business partners are bringing an A&W franchise to Arnold. The restaurant, located at 3998 JeffCo Boulevard, will have its grand opening on Monday, May 9. Friends Jim Sprick and Jim Sill own 11 restaurants across California, Missouri, and southern Illinois. Sprick and Sill...
ARNOLD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX 2

Public meeting on plan to replace Chain of Rocks Bridge

ST. LOUIS – IDOT will host an open house meeting Wednesday detailing the plan to replace the Chain of Rocks Bridge between north St. Louis and Madison County, Illinois. The project calls for two new twin bridges to be built side by side replacing the current Chain of Rocks Bridge that was built in 1966. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Two people ditch car after crashing in Downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Two people are on the run after an early morning crash Wednesday in Downtown St. Louis. The crash happened at about 1 a.m. along Washington Avenue at West 16th Street. The two people jumped into another car and then sped away. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Pedestrian hit and killed in Bonne Terre, Mo.

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed early Monday morning in St. Francois County. The incident happened at about 5:15 a.m. on southbound Highway 67 at Old Orchard just south of Highway K in Bonne Terre, Missouri. The pedestrian’s identity is unknown at this time. FOX 2 will […]
BONNE TERRE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy