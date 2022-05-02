ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

HHW Gaming: Razer Announces It’s On-Going Collaboration With Marvel Will Continue

By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K3oaj_0fQxOrjA00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07gZ2e_0fQxOrjA00

Source: Razer / Razer x Marvel

Hey true believers, if you wanted more Marvel-themed Xbox controllers from Razer, we have some good news.

On Monday (May.2), Razer , the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, announced that its collaboration with Marvel would continue.

While not getting into details about what other Marvel properties are coming, gamers can look forward to more limited-edition gaming peripherals like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier -themed Xbox controller paired with a charging stand from Razer. Razer also revealed more Star Wars -themed gaming accessories like The Mandalorian and Boba Fett “will span across multiple IP with many more still to come,” hinting at a possible announcement coming this May the 4th.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by RΛZΞR (@razer)

Razer will also be expanding its console line, promising to feature “exciting and officially licensed gear, so keep an eye out for more fan-favorite character collaborations.”

So keep it locked on Hip-Hop Wired. We will keep you posted when Razer unveils its latest gaming accessories.

Photo: Razer / Razer x Marvel

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Best Buy knocks $500 off massive Samsung and Sony TVs

It’s finally time to upgrade your home theater setup, as you’ll be able to take advantage of 4K TV deals to purchase the best possible screen within your budget. If you don’t know where to start your search, it’s highly recommended that you begin with Best Buy TV deals. The retailer is offering discounts for various brands, including Samsung TV deals and Sony TV deals, so it’s just a matter of figuring out what you want from your 4K TV and how much you’re comfortable spending.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

Creative T60 Review: Great All-Round Desktop Speakers

The Creative T60 desktop speakers bring all of the right features into a tidy package: good sound quality, lots of connectivity options, and customizable EQ settings through the companion desktop app. They won't blow you away with audacious style, but they certainly deliver where it matters. Specifications. Bluetooth Connectivity?: 5.0.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Gaming#Video Game#Hhw Gaming#Falcon
Phone Arena

Insane new Walmart deal knocks Samsung's Galaxy S21+ 5G down to just $360

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. With all the recent Galaxy S22 series deals offered by everyone from Samsung itself to Amazon and Google Fi with and without special requirements and strings attached, it might seem hard to get excited about a member of last year's Galaxy S21 family.
ELECTRONICS
CNBC

How to get a free pair of Nike sneakers and other life hacks

Reading the fine print or understanding available offers means you could be saving money or taking advantage of refunds or freebies that you might not have otherwise known about, like a brand-new pair of Nike sneakers. That's the kind of attention to detail that can lead to some surprising upsides,...
APPAREL
ETOnline.com

Samsung's Frame TV Is Up to $1,000 Off Right Now With These 4K Smart TV Deals

Let's be honest: There are televisions that are, well, televisions, and there are televisions that might as well be works of art. The Samsung Frame TV falls into the latter category and right now, you can score the 2021 Frame TV for up to $1,000 off. Samsung, Amazon, and Best Buy are offering the best deals to date on the Frame TV, which delivers stunning 4K resolution and 100% color volume for a top-notch viewing experience.
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

The 14 Best TV Deals We Found From Amazon, Samsung, LG, and More

If you are looking to upgrade your TV to enhance your TV and movie watching (and binging), ET has found a wide variety of great TVs on sale. No matter what shows or movies you like, watching them on a new smart TV with 4K resolution, advanced OLED technology and object-tracking sound will make you feel like you're there with your favorite characters.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Instagram
TechRadar

Between the Galaxy S22 FE and Watch 5, don't expect many Samsung gadgets in 2022

It's starting to sound like Samsung might have a very quiet 2022, as according to leaks lots of products we'd expect to see won't actually launch. First off - while the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 isn't in danger, we've heard a rumor to suggest it won't come with a Classic version, like the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. There might be a Pro version instead but it doesn't sound like much of a different device from the base model.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

LG's Incredible 65-inch C1 OLED TV Hits Its Lowest Price Yet for a Limited Time Only

Update 5/3 12.46 p.m. ET: This deal has now sold out, but the TV is still available at other outlets such as Amazon for $1,700. The 65-inch LG C1 OLED is a stand-out TV and, at its current price at Amazon's deals site Woot, it's also a great value. It usually retails at $1,800, with sale prices currently hovering at about $1,700 at Amazon and Target. However, Woot is offering the same brand-new television at the low price of $1,580 until it sells out.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Rumored Pixel Buds Pro could take advantage of Android 13's new audio tech

Apple has a very well-deserved reputation as a trendsetter, so it's little surprise to see a lot of earbud manufacturers introduce their own "Pro" earbuds following Apple's lead with the AirPods Pro. While sub-$100 earbuds are getting better and better all the time, even offering features like ANC, if you want a best-in-class listening experience, these premium options can be worth saving up for. Google hasn't really dipped its toes yet into the pro pool, and most recently shifted focus more towards the budget segment with the Pixel Buds A-Series. That might soon be about to change, if the latest rumor is to be believed.
ELECTRONICS
GamesRadar+

Xbox Series X restock updates: where to buy the new Xbox consoles

Xbox Series X restocks are flying right now. We're seeing more and more consoles hitting the shelves than ever before now, and some of them are even remaining there. That means the Xbox Series X stock drought may well be behind us. You can still find the console available at Best Buy, and if those console have left the shelves you can bet other retailers will have them very shortly.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Pimax's 5k and 8k VR Headsets are going cheap in this flash sale

In-home virtual reality gaming has come forward in leaps and bounds over the past few years. The great success of easy to use wireless units like the Oculus Quest 2 has proven that VR is finally relatively easy to use for almost any level of consumer. But VR is also an experience, and for those who want a higher quality version of that experience will have to pay a bit more and go something like a Pimax instead. The good news is that for the next six hours or so those prices are much better than usual.
ELECTRONICS
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy