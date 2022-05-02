HHW Gaming: Razer Announces It’s On-Going Collaboration With Marvel Will Continue

Hey true believers, if you wanted more Marvel-themed Xbox controllers from Razer, we have some good news.

On Monday (May.2), Razer , the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, announced that its collaboration with Marvel would continue.

While not getting into details about what other Marvel properties are coming, gamers can look forward to more limited-edition gaming peripherals like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier -themed Xbox controller paired with a charging stand from Razer. Razer also revealed more Star Wars -themed gaming accessories like The Mandalorian and Boba Fett “will span across multiple IP with many more still to come,” hinting at a possible announcement coming this May the 4th.

Razer will also be expanding its console line, promising to feature “exciting and officially licensed gear, so keep an eye out for more fan-favorite character collaborations.”

So keep it locked on Hip-Hop Wired. We will keep you posted when Razer unveils its latest gaming accessories.

Photo: Razer / Razer x Marvel