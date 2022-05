OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Oshkosh Area Humane Society says it's raining cats and even more dogs. Shelter officials say they have seen a 33% increase in the number of strays compared to the past three-year average for the first quarter. Typically, an average of 80% of stray dogs are returned to their owners, however in the last two months, there's been a drastic decrease with only 63% being redeemed.

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO