Youth angler reels in $15,000, new bass boat

By Matt Williams
Beaumont Enterprise
 2 days ago
Brody Parker, 13, topped a field of more than 1,400 anglers in the Bass Champs Mega Bass event with this 11.20 pounder. He caught the fish on a 3/4 ounce chrome/blue Rat-L-Trap.  (Bass Champs)

Lake Fork has been good to thousands of anglers over the years. Fishermen routinely flock there in droves hoping to reel in a big one or two.
Add 13-year-old Brody Parker of McAlester, OK., to the long list of lucky anglers to experience big bass magic on the 27,000-acre reservoir near Quitman. On March 27, the youth angler broke his personal best of five pounds twice in a span of about 20 minutes.
The first was a 6 1/2 pounder. The second was a bruiser of a bass — 11.20 pounds.
Parker’s prize catch couldn’t have been more timely. A sixth grader at Parker Middle School in McAlester, Parker was among the 1,400 anglers who anted up for the 2022 Techron Mega Bass big bass tournament hosted by Haslet-based Bass Champs. He was fishing with his dad, Cody.
The one-day tournament awarded $15,000 for the biggest bass weighed in during each of the seven tournament hours. Additionally, the angler who weighed in the heaviest bass of the event earned a fully rigged Skeeter ZX 200 bass boat valued at around $65,000.
Parker’s 11.20 pounder rang the bell on both counts. In doing so, he became youngest angler ever to to win a Bass Champs big bass event, according Bass Champs founder and president, Chad Potts.
Parker said he caught the winning fish while targeting a main lake hump near the dam at around 9:30 a.m. He was throwing a 3/4 ounce chrome/blue Rat-L-Trap.
“We started out in Little Caney Creek and didn’t catch anything, so we headed for the dam,” Parker recalled. “Our boat was sitting in about 12 feet and we were casting to water about two feet deep.”
Parker said his dad caught a slot fish weighing about 6 1/2 pounds on a Rat-L-Trap and the bite slowed. They moved off the spot and circled back about 15 minutes later.
The decision to give the shallow hump another shot was a good one. The anglers landed several solid slot fish in short order. The youth caught a 6-pounder that topped his personal best and his dad also boated his biggest bass ever, an 8 pounder that was 22 inches long.
The youngster struck bass gold moments later.
“I was still getting the treble hooks of my Rat-L-Trap out of the landing net after catching the 8 pounder when Brody hooked the big one and yelled for the net,” Cody Parker said. “I told him he was going to have to give me minute and then I saw the fish jump. I was like ‘holy crap,’ that’s a big one, well over the slot!”
The father/son raced to weigh-in, where the fish tipped the scales to 11.20 pounds and won the $15,000 prize for 10 a.m. hour. Only one other angler — Archie Hayley of Mount Vernon — came close to topping Parker. Hayley’s 10.27 pounder won $15,000 as the big bass of the 11 a.m.
Interestingly, Parker isn’t the first youth angler reel in man-size bass and a mega pay day in a Texas big bass event.
In April of 2005, 11-year old Brandon Adams of Florence won the 21st Annual Sealy Outdoors Big Bass Splash on Sam Rayburn with an 11.57 pounder he caught on a Carolina rigged worm. He walked away with the top overall prize package -- a brand new H2 Hummer and fully-rigged Triton bass boat that carried a combined value of $102,000. Adams also won $1,000 for catching the big bass of the hour.
The $103,000 pay day still ranks as the richest ever for a youth angler in the history of competitive fishing. Adams’ bass has since been unseated as the Junior Angler state record, but still ranks as the Junior Angler lake record for Sam Rayburn.
Jacob Sumrall of Kirbyville also struck big bass gold at Sam Rayburn. Sumrall won the Sealy Outdoors Fall Shootout in Oct. 2017. He weighed in a 9.60 pounder on the first morning of the event. Sumrall won a fully rigged Triton bass boat and $6,000 cash — not a bad pay day for a 12 year old.
More big bass dreams are sure to come true later this month as the folks at Sealy Outdoors host  the 2022 Big Bass Splash on Sam Rayburn, The upcoming tournament scheduled for April 22-24 are will pay back a guaranteed purse of $550,000 in cash and prizes, including five overall winners and nearly $251,000 in hourly payouts.
The top overall prize is $10,000, plus a Phoenix boat/RAM Truck package valued at more than $115,000. Second through 5th place pay $20,000, $15,000, $10,000 and $5,000.
Sealy will pay out hourly cash prizes for the 15 single heaviest bass of each tournament hour. Prizes range from $2,500 for first to $300 for 15th place.  Anglers who catch the first exact weight 3.00, 4.00 and 5.00 pounder each day win $5,000. Entry fee is $265 per angler for all three days, $215 for two days and $165 for one day. To learn more or to pre-register, check out sealyoutdoors.com.

Please, Don't touch the wildlife

AUSTIN — With more people enjoying the outdoors this spring season, you may start to notice more wildlife in your backyard, neighborhood or surrounding areas. Species including birds, deer and snakes are active this time of year and their young can be mistaken as abandoned. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) experts caution against lending a helping hand.
AUSTIN, TX
