Third-generation staff member wraps up career at Mayo Clinic Health System

By Greg White
 2 days ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — A third-generation staff member of what is now known as Mayo Clinic Health System is hang up his stethoscope.

Dr. Joseph Skemp wrapped up his 33-year career Monday.

His grandfather, Dr. Archibald Skemp, founded Skemp Clinic in 1923.

While technology has changed, there is plenty that is still the same, Joseph said.

“The principles are the same in terms of being present, listening, making sure you’re observant,” he said.

The new retiree plans to enjoy time with family and friends and travel.

