The Overwatch 2 PVP Beta is mere hours away. On Tuesday April 26, players across the world will slowly gain access to the highly anticipated sequel to Overwatch. The initial Beta releases a week before the start of the fifth season of the Overwatch League. Players have submitted their requests to gain entry into the exclusive Beta, but fans are wondering – what time will those lucky few know that they have gained access? Luckily, the Overwatch team made an announcement on Monday April 25 that would ease the minds of all the expecting players.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO