May is National Wildfire Awareness month. This fact alone should raise your eyebrows a little. Add to that the numerous Red Flag Warnings issued by the National Weather Service for our area in the month of April and your eyes will get wider. Add to the mix, that just a short 150 miles south of here our New Mexican neighbors are dealing with three very large wildfires. The Rocky Mountain Geographic Area, in which we live, is predicted to have an above average Significant Wildland Fire Potential for May and June. Our long-term forecasters are predicting below normal precipitation and above normal temperatures for the same period. Finally, the US Drought Monitor shows the bulk of our area in Severe Drought. That’s right, the same wind has caused yet another Red Flag Warning as I write this.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO