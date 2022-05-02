Emma Chamberlain Is a Platinum Blond Princess in Louis Vuitton Crop Top, Tiara & Hidden Heels at Met Gala 2022

Emma Chamberlain took a fashion risk to debut her new hair color at the Met Gala in New York City.

While arriving at the Metropolitan Museum of Art tonight, the YouTube star posed in a custom Louis Vuitton outfit while debuting a new platinum blond hairstyle. Her ensemble featured a slim-fitting white skirt with a long train, as well as a cream crop top with a smocked neckline and puffed sleeves. Completing her ensemble was a sparkling diamond necklace, drop earrings and tiara by Cartier.

Emma Chamberlain attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” on May 2, 2022. CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

For footwear, Chamberlain’s heels were hidden beneath her Vuitton skirt. However, it’s likely she wore a metallic, neutral or coordinating pair of heels or boots from the brand for the occasion. Similar styles were spotted on other stars dressed by the French label, including Emma Stone, HoYeon Jung and Phoebe Dynevor.

The 2022 Met Gala’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” exploring the foundations of American fashion — specifically, identifiers of American style and individual designers. The exhibit will include 100 garments by independent designers and dressmakers from the 1800s to the mid-late 1900s in the Museum’s American Wing period rooms. There will also be “freeze frames” of film vignettes in each room, highlighting the aesthetics of eight different film directors: Janicza Bravo, Sofia Coppola, Julie Dash, Tom Ford, Regina King, Martin Scorsese, Autumn de Wilde and Chloé Zhao. Supported by Instagram and Condé Nast, the event raises funding for The Costume Institute’s exhibitions and future improvements. The exhibit will be open to the public starting on May 7, and — along with Part 1, which opened last September — close on Sept. 5, 2022.

