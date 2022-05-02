ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

New partnership will assist Afghan refugees settling in South Bend

By Matt Nagy
abc57.com
 2 days ago

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The City of South Bend and La Casa de Amistad announced their new partnership on Monday that will help Afghan refugees and immigrants during their settlement into the...

abc57.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

South Bend Cubs host ‘Education Day’ at Four Winds Field

Marian boys’ basketball team recognized at St. Joseph County commissioners meeting. Team members were recognized at Wednesday's meeting of the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners, where they were recognized as “Youth of the Month." Updated: 5 minutes ago. A request to spend some $700,000 dollars to update...
SOUTH BEND, IN
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
South Bend, IN
Government
City
South Bend, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#Mental Health#La Casa De Amistad#Ukrainian
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy