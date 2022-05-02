ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How will property tax savings compare to inflation?

By DJ Summers
DENVER (KDVR) — As inflation hampers spending power and property taxes continue to rise across the state from a booming market, the governor is outlining what lawmakers are doing to put more money back in Coloradans’ pockets.

The proposal is part of a package of delays, cancellations and reversals of taxes or fees that the governor is rolling out. These include the $400 or $800 TABOR tax refunds, lowering vehicle registration fees and suspending gasoline fees and payroll taxes.

The governor estimates that the property tax break will save an annual $274 for a $500,000 home.

The cost-saving measure puts record inflation in stark relief. At roughly $24 a month, the property tax savings are about half of the monthly increase in gasoline bills and one-third of the monthly increase in grocery bills, according to estimates based on U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

