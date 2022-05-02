ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

Staycation at The Historic Driftwood Resort in Vero Beach

fox35orlando.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHead two hours southeast of Orlando to Vero Beach to visit...

www.fox35orlando.com

Comments / 1

Related
ComicBook

Disney Park Announces Permanent Closure of Classic Ride

One of the most iconic Disney theme park rides will be permanently shut down at Tokyo Disneyland. The Oriental Land Company, which operates Tokyo Disneyland, has announced that Space Mountain will permanently close as part of a planned renovation of that park's Tomorrowland. Space Mountain will be replaced by an "entirely new" version of the ride, which will retain its original indoor roller coaster concept, but will feature more immersive special effects and enhanced performances. Space Mountain will close in 2024 and the new ride will open sometime in 2027. A single piece of concept art showing off the new Space Mountain can be seen below:
TRAVEL
103GBF

Dangerous Portuguese Man-of-Wars Have Been Spotted on Florida Beaches

The only thing memorable about the 1979's ill-conceived Jaws sequel is the tagline: "Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water." And it applies here. We're not that far removed from reports of a 1,600-pound great white shark swimming off the Florida Gulf Coast, and now a dangerous species of sea life is being found on Florida beaches. Trust me, you want no part of the Portuguese Man-of-War.
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

International Guests Resort to Begging for Tickets & Park Pass Reservations in Magic Kingdom Parking Lot

International guests have resorted to begging for tickets and park pass reservations outside the Magic Kingdom after being turned away. One couple, who wishes to remain anonymous, reported having traveled to Orlando from Switzerland. Upon arrival at the Transportation & Ticket Center, they attempted to purchase theme park tickets and were turned away.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Vero Beach, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Vero Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Florida

Whether you're a first-time visitor to Florida or have been to the state many times, you'll want to know where to start. St. Augustine is for you if you want to see authentic colonial architecture. This historic town was built in 1565 by the Spanish and is the oldest continuously occupied European settlement in the U.S.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Staycation#Beach House#Private Beach
Action News Jax

Child survives shark bite at south Florida beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A child, described as an adolescent by emergency responders, is expected to be fine after a shark bit him in the ocean. In a post on Twitter, Delray Beach Fire Rescue said they responded after a child was bitten by a shark. The adolescent told rescuers he “saw a small shark dart towards him as he stood in shallow water.” The shark bit his right foot near his big toe before swimming away.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
PopCrush

Disney Theme Park Guest Suing for $30,000 After Another Guest Rams Them With Scooter

Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
PUBLIC SAFETY
natureworldnews.com

Massive Pregnant Hammerhead Shark Found in a Beach

Beachgoers were taken aback when a pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on the sand as they were having fun. The shark, which weighed a massive 222.26 kgg, was discovered dead earlier this month at Pompano Beach, Florida. As construction employees using heavy equipment retrieved the 11-foot predator's body from the...
POMPANO BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy