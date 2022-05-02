D60 to break ground on new school

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo School District 60 is set to break ground on its fifth school on Tuesday, on the property where Freed Middle School once stood.

Freed Middle School was named in honor of Nettie S. Freed, the district’s first female Superintendent and later, a State Commissioner of Education. It transitioned into Heroes K-8 Academy, and closed in 2019 when the condition of the 50-year-old building deteriorated and critically needed repairs mounted.

District 60 hopes to uphold Freed’s legacy with the new school, the Nettie S. Freed K-8 Expeditionary School, which was funded by the voter-approved $218 million bond project. It will join Goodnight School as the District’s second K-8 institution, with Nicolas Roberts stepping into the position of Principal.

“As one in a long line of female Superintendents of this great District, I am honored to see ground broken on a school that once again will pay tribute to a true pioneer in education,” said D60 Superintendent Charlotte Macaluso. “The return of the Freed name, and legacy, to this community is truly a moment worth celebrating.”

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Tuesday, May 3, at 1 p.m. at 715 West 20th Street, and is open to the public.

