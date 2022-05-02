ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

D60 to break ground on new school

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L5sSw_0fQxCg7Z00

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo School District 60 is set to break ground on its fifth school on Tuesday, on the property where Freed Middle School once stood.

Freed Middle School was named in honor of Nettie S. Freed, the district’s first female Superintendent and later, a State Commissioner of Education. It transitioned into Heroes K-8 Academy, and closed in 2019 when the condition of the 50-year-old building deteriorated and critically needed repairs mounted.

District 60 hopes to uphold Freed’s legacy with the new school, the Nettie S. Freed K-8 Expeditionary School, which was funded by the voter-approved $218 million bond project. It will join Goodnight School as the District’s second K-8 institution, with Nicolas Roberts stepping into the position of Principal.

“As one in a long line of female Superintendents of this great District, I am honored to see ground broken on a school that once again will pay tribute to a true pioneer in education,” said D60 Superintendent Charlotte Macaluso. “The return of the Freed name, and legacy, to this community is truly a moment worth celebrating.”

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Tuesday, May 3, at 1 p.m. at 715 West 20th Street, and is open to the public.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Simulated chemical incident to be conducted May 4 in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County emergency response agencies will be participating in an annual exercise to test response to a simulated chemical incident on May 4. The Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program (CSEPP) annual exercise is a federally evaluated test of response capabilities with nearly 2,000 participants expected from the American Red Cross, Colorado Division […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Volunteers help keep the Pikes Peak Region trash free

COLORADO SPRINGS – Volunteers in the Pikes Peak region rolled up their sleeves to clean up community spaces this weekend. Thousands of people participated in The Great American Cleanup this Saturday, an effort that stretched from Monument to Pueblo along the Fountain Creek watershed. A team from Navy Federal Credit Union on Mesa Ridge Parkway, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Youth sports free for kids in Colorado Springs until 2026

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs is offering thousands of local kids the chance to participate in youth sports, free of charge through at least 2026. City officials say this opportunity is made possible by a program created by Olympic City USA. According to the city, the biggest help to the The post Youth sports free for kids in Colorado Springs until 2026 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Pueblo, CO
Education
Local
Colorado Education
City
Pueblo, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Pueblo, CO
Government
KRDO News Channel 13

Nearly 2,000 in Pueblo participating in Chemical Depot Emergency Preparedness Exercise

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, nearly 2,000 first responders in Pueblo County are participating in the Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program (CSEPP). According to officials with the Chemical Depot, the exercise scenario involves a simulated chemical incident at the U.S. Army Pueblo Chemical Depot and another non-related emergency within Pueblo County. The training will require The post Nearly 2,000 in Pueblo participating in Chemical Depot Emergency Preparedness Exercise appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Man shot in the head early Saturday morning in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head early Saturday morning. According to Pueblo police, officers were sent to E 11th Street and N Reading Avenue, which is close to Baca Elementary School, around 12:47 a.m. Saturday after someone heard gunshots near an alley and saw cars leaving the […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Homicide investigation underway for body found in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The discovery of a man’s body on the side of a Pueblo road over the weekend will now be investigated as a homicide, according to the Pueblo County Coroner. 46-year-old Fred Joseph Giron was found, April 24, on the side of Little Burnt Mill Road, south of Starlite Drive, early Sunday. The […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Crime Stoppers searching for wanted street criminals

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Jonathan Thomas, 28, is described as a White male, 5’10”, 180 pounds, with a blonde hair and blue eyes. Thomas has a no bond warrant for Homicide which includes, Murder 1 – After Deliberation – Attempted. Elisa […]
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New School#D60#Freed Middle School#State#Heroes K 8 Academy#Goodnight School
KXRM

Here’s what fires are burning and where

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tuesday, several fires broke out across Southern Colorado that left first responders rushing to contain them and viewers working to learn more. Above is a map of which fires are still burning as of Wednesday morning. Below are links to FOX21’s previous coverage. Fort Lyon Fire Tuesday, the La Junta Fire Department […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Missing juvenile found, mother arrested

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 12-year-old girl is safe and her mother is under arrest for violation of a custody order. On February 14, 2022, 12 year-old Kaydence Reaume was reported missing to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) from her residence on Tennis Lane in unincorporated El Paso County, near the intersection […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

$9K worth of stolen property recovered, 3 people arrested after storage unit burglary

COLORADO SPRINGS — Several people have been arrested after police say they stole several thousand dollars’ worth of property at a local public storage unit. Beginning in mid-March, the Sand Creek Investigations Division began investigating a storage unit burglary that occurred at the Public Storage located at 2790 Janitell Road. During the burglary, police say […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted couple

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is searching for a couple connected to a recent theft. According to PCSO, the man was wearing a grey coat, a black shirt with marijuana leaves on it, and a black hat with red lettering. The woman had on a grey coat and a pink headband. […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KXRM

CSPD still searching for answers after finding woman dead inside a motel

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs police continue searching for answers 34 years after a woman was found dead inside a local motel. On April 14, 1988, 29-year-old Carolyn June O’Kelley, nicknamed Dodee, was found dead inside a motel on S. Nevada Avenue. The investigation revealed that O’Kelley was likely stabbed to death. Investigators also believe […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

3 Colorado murders that made national headlines

The Problem Solvers have been working to highlight cold cases in Colorado. There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in our state where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Sheriff seeks help identifying burglary suspects

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is seeking the public’s help identifying two burglary suspects. PCSO is asking for help identifying the man and woman in connection with a burglary at a Pueblo West apartment on Thursday, April 7th. The Sheriff’s office provided the below photos of the suspects, as well as […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Missing Fountain man has been found

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A man who went missing after a crash on Friday has been found. Just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) responded to a head-on crash at the intersection of South Highway 85 and Highway 16. A male identified as 28-year-old Jose G. Martinez was seen running […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
OutThere Colorado

Popular reservoir temporarily closed to recreation in Colorado

Gross Reservoir, located in Boulder County, will be fully closed to recreation for two to three weeks in May to allow for extensive construction in the area. The closure will begin on May 9 and is expected to last until May 20. This should allow for the destination to reopen in time for the start of boating season on May 27, according to a release from Denver Water.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

UPDATE: Fires continue burning on Fort Carson

UPDATE (4/29 4:10 p.m.): Fort Carson Fire and Emergency Personnel and several local firefighting agencies continue to battle the wildland fire. The department says that approximately 1,300 acres have been impacted. Smoke will continue to be visible, especially along Highway 115. No buildings or personnel are threatened at this time. The cause of the fire […]
FORT CARSON, CO
KXRM

KXRM

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy