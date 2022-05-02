Grant to Assist Fire Victims

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) on Tuesday declared a Stage 2 drought, which means mandatory water restrictions and likely additional costs for the utility’s 1.4 million customers. During the height of the last drought, EBMUD customers faced mandatory cutbacks of 25%. The utility isn’t there yet, but the first restrictions are here, and the surcharge isn’t far behind. “So there are things we started doing in 2015 that we actually still do now,” said Castro Valley resident Terry Mar. “Like, we have a bucket in our shower.” Marr will acknowledge right away that his lawn is looking very...

CASTRO VALLEY, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO