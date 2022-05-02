ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

Grant to Assist Fire Victims

By Carroll Buckley
kxoradio.com
 2 days ago

Imperial County has received A $4.4 million grant to assist families and individuals impacted by the...

kxoradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Thousands evacuated from Arizona town after 100 feet ‘wall of fire’ descends

Thousands of northern Arizona residents have been evacuated after strong winds carried a “wall of fire” as high as 100 ft toward buildings.Authorities said about 766 homes and 2,000 residents were evacuated from area north of Flagstaff by Tuesday evening following the Tunnel Fire’s fast approach. About two dozen buildings were estimated to have been destroyed and the 89 highway, which connects remote parts of northern Arizona with Flagstaff, remains shut.Wind speeds up to 50mph were able to carry the flames towards an area of scattered homes, dry grass and Ponderosa pine trees on the outskirts of Flagstaff, authorities said....
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Elderly couple are killed, 5,000 people ordered to evacuate and 200 homes are destroyed in devastating New Mexico wildfire which has wiped out more than 5,700acres

A raging New Mexico wildfire has killed two people and destroyed hundreds of homes as fire fighters struggle to contain the flames. The McBride Fire has destroyed more than 200 homes since it broke out Tuesday near the village Ruidoso, a vacation spot that draws thousands of tourists and horse racing fans every summer.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

5,000 under evacuation orders as New Mexico wildfire rages

Douglas Siddens’ mother was among those who made it out with just the clothes on her back when a deadly, wind-fueled wildfire ripped through a mountain community in southern New Mexico.The RV park where she lived was reduced to “metal frame rails and steel wheels,” said Siddens, who managed the site“I had like 10 people displaced. They lost their homes and everything, including my mom,” he said.The fire has destroyed more than 200 homes and killed two people since it broke out Tuesday near the village Ruidoso, a vacation spot that draws thousands of tourists and horse racing fans every...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Largest U.S. wildfire rages out of control in New Mexico

MORA, N.M., April 29 (Reuters) - Firefighters in New Mexico failed on Friday to pin back the flames of the United States' largest wildfire, which is burning perilously close to a string of mountain villages. The blaze is the most destructive of dozens in the U.S. Southwest that are more...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Imperial County, CA
Government
County
Imperial County, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Niland, CA
Government
City
Niland, CA
The Independent

Arizona wildfire forces fast decision: Fight or flee flames?

In a small enclave in northern Arizona where homes are nestled in a Ponderosa pine forest and tourists delight in camping, hiking and cruising on ATVs, high winds are nothing new.But when those winds recently ramped up and sent what was a small wildfire racing toward their homes, residents in the close-knit Girls Ranch neighborhood near Flagstaff faced a dilemma: quickly grab what they could and flee, or stay behind and try to ward off the towering, erratic flames.Most of the property owners left. One couple stood their ground. Another raced to save animals on neighbors' properties. The blaze...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Two killed, hundreds of homes burned in New Mexico wildfire

April 14 (Reuters) - An elderly couple died in their home as they tried to evacuate a wildfire in Ruidoso, New Mexico, that has destroyed hundreds of houses and forced thousands to flee the mountain town, local officials said. The remains of the couple were found on Thursday at their...
RUIDOSO, NM
The Independent

Millions must cut water use in drought-stricken California

Southern California's gigantic water supplier took the unprecedented step Tuesday of requiring about 6 million people to cut their outdoor watering to one day a week as drought continues to plague the state.The board of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California declared a water shortage emergency and required the cities and water agencies it supplies to implement the cutback on June 1 and enforce it or face hefty fines. “We don’t have enough water supplies right now to meet normal demand. The water is not there,” Metropolitan Water District spokesperson Rebecca Kimitch said. “This is unprecedented territory. We've...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#North End
CBS San Francisco

EBMUD Enacts Mandatory Water Restrictions; Drought Surcharge May Follow

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) on Tuesday declared a Stage 2 drought, which means mandatory water restrictions and likely additional costs for the utility’s 1.4 million customers. During the height of the last drought, EBMUD customers faced mandatory cutbacks of 25%. The utility isn’t there yet, but the first restrictions are here, and the surcharge isn’t far behind. “So there are things we started doing in 2015 that we actually still do now,” said Castro Valley resident Terry Mar. “Like, we have a bucket in our shower.” Marr will acknowledge right away that his lawn is looking very...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
Daily Mail

Three California children are rushed to the hospital during police department open house as downdraft from sheriff's helicopter causes event's bounce house to fly away

Three children were injured when a bounce house got caught in a gust of wind created by a law enforcement helicopter on Saturday. The horror unfolded during the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department's open house at the cops' headquarters in the city around 10:30 a.m. According to a statement from the...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Psychiatric hospital evacuated in New Mexico as wildfires grow

A psychiatric hospital has been forced to evacuate in New Mexico as wildfires continue to rage across the state. Wildfires have grown this week near the cities of Santa Fe and Albuquerque, prompting further evacuations and calls for a federal disaster declaration.On Wednesday morning, the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire, 20 miles east of Santa Fe, had spread across 250 square miles (sqm) – an area larger than the city of Chicago – a jump from 180 sqm at the start of the week.The fire’s spread led to almost 200 patients being evacuated from the New Mexico State Hospital, a psychiatric...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KVIA ABC-7

New Mexico fires could threaten 15,000 homes if they continue to grow, officials say

By Paradise Afshar and Theresa Waldrop, CNN More than 15,000 homes could be threatened over the next three days if the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fires in New Mexico continue to grow, according to Andy Lyon, a public information officer with the Southwest Incident Management Team. This includes the city of Las Vegas, New The post New Mexico fires could threaten 15,000 homes if they continue to grow, officials say appeared first on KVIA.
WEATHER
The Independent

Wind-whipped fire forces more New Mexico residents to flee

Wind-whipped flames raced Monday across more of New Mexico’s tinder-dry mountainsides, after forcing more residents to flee their homes while firefighting crews elsewhere in the drought-parched state tried to prevent new wildfires from growing.The blaze burning near the community of Las Vegas in northeastern New Mexico is the biggest wildfire in the U.S. and has charred more than 188 square miles (487 square kilometers). Fire officials said they expect it to keep growing. “Winds are changing constantly and those, combined with low humidity and high temperatures keep the fire spreading at dangerous speeds and in different directions,” fire officials...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

'Huge firefight' to defend New Mexico villages, city from blaze

TAOS, N.M., May 1 (Reuters) - Thousands of residents of northern New Mexico villages evacuated on Sunday as fierce winds drove the largest active U.S. wildfire towards their drought-parched mountain valley. Winds gusting over 40 mph (64 kph) blew embers a mile ahead of the blaze to start new fires...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Examiner

New Mexico wildfire covers over 145,000 acres, forcing mass evacuations

A wildfire burning in northern New Mexico has covered over 145,000 acres, forcing thousands to evacuate. The Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fires blazing in part of the Santa Fe National Forest have forced 6,000 homes to be evacuated, while only 20% of the fire is contained, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said on Tuesday. So far, 166 homes have been reported as destroyed.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy