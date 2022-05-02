Street Closure: Cedar St From Clarke To Harney

If you've driven down Wolcott in Casper, you've noticed there's a sidewalk project going on and it's causing traffic to be reduced to three lanes. The sidewalk project spreads North to South in just outside of Downtown Casper from 8th street to 12th street. Over the last couple of days the old sidewalk curbs have been jackhammered out.

CASPER, WY ・ 22 HOURS AGO