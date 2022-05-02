Street Closure: Cedar St From Clarke To Harney

If you've driven down Wolcott in Casper, you've noticed there's a sidewalk project going on and it's causing traffic to be reduced to three lanes. The sidewalk project spreads North to South in just outside of Downtown Casper from 8th street to 12th street. Over the last couple of days the old sidewalk curbs have been jackhammered out.
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Two bridges in Steuben County are set to close for a period of time starting next week. The bridge on County Route 9, Twelve Mile Creek Road, crossing Twelve Mile Creek in the Town of Prattsburgh will be closed to all through traffic starting Monday, May 9. The bridge is located […]
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo’s Parks and Recreation Department will host a groundbreaking for improvements to one of its parks at 12 p.m. Thursday. According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, officials will be at Benton Park at 12 p.m. Thursday, located at the intersection of SE […]
According to a Facebook post by Natrona County Emergency Management, the Natrona County Road and Bridge Department, working with the Federal Highway Administration, will be reconstructing County Road 407, or Kortes Road, over the next several months. The work on the roadway began on April 21 and will continue through...
The Sheridan County Commission has denied the renewal of the liquor license assigned to the Wagon Box Inn in Story. The commission held a public hearing during their last meeting, where current owner Vicky Owen explained that the license would be transferred back to John Melgaard, because she would not be continuing to run the business.
