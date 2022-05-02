Home cooking only thing new for Steven Stamkos in Toronto homecoming

Steven Stamkos is back home in Toronto for part of this playoff series. The only thing different? “I got to go over to my parents house for dinner." [ KARL B DEBLAKER | Associated Press ]

TORONTO — When the Maple Leafs rolled out the red carpet for Steven Stamkos nearly six years ago, hoping to lure him to Toronto in free agency, Lightning coach Jon Cooper certainly thought there was a chance Stamkos might bolt.

Sometimes you can’t compete with the romanticism of coming home. The Leafs’ meeting with Stamkos didn’t just include the team’s hockey brass but the city’s mayor and the CEO of Canadian Tire to talk about endorsement deals.

“Deep down inside — having been around him for as long as we had — it was hard for me to think he’d go, but if there was a place he would have gone to, this would have been the place,” Cooper said. “There’s nothing you can really do to separate yourself from the player coming back to his home. But for Stammer, he was comfortable and I think he looked ahead and saw what we had.”

Stamkos has lifted the Stanley Cup twice with Tampa Bay, while Toronto is still searching for its first playoff series win since 2004. And now Stamkos, who grew up in the Toronto suburb of Markham, has the chance to play in his hometown in the postseason.

After 14 years in the league, Stamkos has seen many things. So other than the home cooking, Stamkos said he doesn’t expect this series to be any different than others.

“I got to go over to my parents house for dinner, so that’s different,” Stamkos said. “I haven’t done that on the road in playoffs before. It was great. A home-cooked meal is the best, right? To be honest, it really hasn’t hasn’t felt (different).”

There’s probably no hotter player entering the playoffs than Stamkos, whose 33 points in 16 April games were the most by any player in any one month since Mario Lemieux had 34 points in 14 games in December of 1995.

“I think he’s been skating really well,” forward Alex Killorn said. “I think you look at the way he’s been playing on both ends of the ice, he’s obviously scoring a lot. He’s been putting himself in a lot of good situations. I think he’d tell you himself that it’s helped playing with (Kucherov). But they both are playing super well.”

Stamkos might not publicly buy into the hype around his return to Toronto, but after all these years, he still sports a chip on his shoulder. He strives to show he can be the player he used to be despite going through a litany of serious injuries.

He missed just one game this season, and it was for the birth of his second child. Stamkos forced his way into Team Canada consideration for the Olympics with a fast start before NHL players were told they couldn’t go. And when the Lightning needed a boost late in the regular season, Stamkos delivered, finishing with career highs in points (106) and assists (64).

“I’m certainly proud of the way I’ve been able to overcome some adversity in my career in terms of injuries,” Stamkos said. “I’ve always had that belief in myself that I could be a difference maker in this league when I get on the ice. You’re still always trying to prove people wrong.”

• • •

