PARAMUS - Shoppers at the Garden State Plaza hurriedly evacuated Saturday after the sounds of a bottle breaking during a fight were mistaken for gunfire. The "physical altercation" broke out shortly after 4 p.m. and customers at the mall chose to get out. A bottle likely broke during the fight and someone thought it was a shooting, Police Chief Ken Ehrenberg told the Daily Voice.

PARAMUS, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO