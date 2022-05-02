ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

BYU forward Lohner transferring to Baylor in his home state

SFGate
 2 days ago

WACO, Texas (AP) — BYU forward Caleb Lohner is transferring to Baylor, a return to his home state after two seasons with the Cougars. Baylor coach Scott Drew said Monday that the 6-foot-8, 235-pound forward...

www.sfgate.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas Basketball: Connor Vanover finds a new home

After a month of being in the transfer portal, a former Razorback has found a new home not too far away from Fayetteville. Connor Vanover, a Little Rock native and former forward for the Arkansas Razorbacks, has announced that he will be transferring to Oral Roberts University in Tulsa. Committed!!🖤💫 pic.twitter.com/zM7dadB0qn — Connor Vanover (@Vanover_Connor) May 2, 2022 In two seasons, Vanover appeared in 44 games for the Razorbacks, starting in 37 of those. The 7-3 forward averaged 5.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per game during his career at Arkansas. Vanover saw most of his playing time during his redshirt sophomore season in 2020-21, where he played an average of 17 minutes per game, starting in 27 games. In the season-opener against Gardner-Webb on November 13, Vanover scored 19 points and pulled down seven rebounds in the 86-69 win over the Bulldogs. Vanover would go on to start in ten games at the five for the Razorbacks this season, but his playing time went down significantly due to the emergence of Stanley Umude’s production. List Arkansas Basketball leads SEC in five-star signees RelatedAnother Razorback enters name into Transfer Portal
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
News Channel Nebraska

Huskers add Baylor transfer Ana Carmen Zamburek

Nebraska Women's Tennis Coach Scott Jacobson announced the addition of Baylor transfer Ana Carmen Zamburek to the 2022-23 roster. "I felt instant chemistry with the coaches and fell in love with what is waiting for me," Zamburek said. Zamburek, a native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, brings an impressive resume...
LINCOLN, NE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Texas Tech Baseball is Good

I really can't believe I'm having to say this but, Texas Tech Baseball is good. I know, I know, the Red Raiders probably won't host a regional. They definitely won't be a top-eight national seed, but they are a long way from a bad baseball team. The latest NCAA Tournament projection from d1baseball.com has the Red Raiders as a two-seed in the Coral Gables Regional.
LUBBOCK, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies Selected as No. 2 Seed in Bryan Regional

INDIANAPOLIS – The Texas A&M men’s golf team begins its journey to the NCAA Championship as it was named the No. 2 seed at the NCAA Bryan Regional which will be contested May 16-18 at Traditions Club. The top five teams at each of the NCAA’s six regionals...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Scott Drew
KVIA

Former UTEP guard Souley Boum commits to Xavier

CINCINNATI, Ohio -For potentially the second straight season, UTEP can root for one of their own fan favorites at the Power Six level. Guard Souley Boum, who led UTEP in scoring last season with 19.9 points per game, committed to Xavier on Monday about one month after entering the transfer portal.
CINCINNATI, OH
WacoTrib.com

Baylor signs West Virginia transfer Jalen Bridges

Baylor announced the signing of former West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges on Tuesday. It marked the second straight day that Baylor announced a transfer joining the team following Monday's signing of former BYU forward Caleb Lohner. Bridges, who will be a junior in 2022-23, committed to Baylor on April 20 after entering the transfer portal.
WACO, TX
Awesome 98

Is the Texas Tech Softball Program Broken?

Over the weekend the Texas Tech Athletics Department announced that the entire Red Raiders softball coaching staff had been relieved of their duties. Texas Tech Athletics Director Kirby Hocutt announced Sunday that head softball coach Sami Ward and her coaching staff had been relieved of their duties, effective immediately. “We...
LUBBOCK, TX

