Presidential Election

President Biden meets with parents of Austin Tice

CBS News
CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden met today with the parents of Austin Tice, a...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 13

Annie
2d ago

When is he going to meet with the family of the National Guard soldier who drowned trying to save an illegal immigrant or even comment on it?

Reply(4)
14
Andy Feldman
1d ago

Bishop Evan's national guardsmen died, and Biden has never mentioned his name. A black hero. But not one word!!!

Reply
7
C. Vanessa
1d ago

I pray Austin does get home safe and sound very soon. How terrifying for him and heartbreaking for his family and friends.

Reply
2
Daily Mail

Barking mad! Secret Service agents were furious at Biden White House for playing down injuries caused by bites from First Dog Major before he was shipped off to Biden's friends, new documents reveal

Secret Service agents were furious at White House officials for toning down injuries caused by bites from Major, the First Dog, to the point where they even tried to get President Joe Biden to pay for a coat that was ripped into pieces, according to newly released documents. Secret Service...
MSNBC

'Criminal Trump': New smoking gun tape shows GOP leader eyeing Trump conviction, pardon

New audio tapes reveal House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said Trump was responsible for leading an indefensible insurrection, and openly mulled his removal from office, conviction by the Senate, and possible pursuit of a pardon -- revealing McCarthy's assumption that Trump had criminal liability. The tapes, revealed by New York Times reporters and aired on MSNBC, prove McCarthy repeatedly lied about his actions and later reversal as he sought Trump's support. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the proof that McCarthy "is a liar," and discusses the news with NYU Law Professor Melissa Murray and The Bulwark’s Editor-at-large, Bill Kristol.April 22, 2022.
The Independent

Trump-endorsed candidate removed from ballot by her own party after being dubbed a carpetbagger

The Tennessee Republican Party has kicked three candidates off the ballot in the race for the new Fifth Congressional District, including a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Morgan Ortagus, Baxter Lee, and Robby Starbuck were removed from the ballot after a vote by the GOP’s executive committee, Tennessee Republican Chairman Scott Golden said on Tuesday, according to the Nashville Tennessean. Last week, Republican officials said that challenges had been filed against the three candidates, leading to a technical removal from the ballot in accordance with party bylaws. Ms Ortagus, who has Mr Trump’s backing after serving as...
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
Daily Mail

'Do you know why people do not like you? Because you're a liar': Marjorie Taylor Greene hits back at CNN's Jim Acosta when he asks about her 'martial law' texts outside the Capitol

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called CNN's Jim Acosta a 'liar' and told the journalist to 'stop harrassing me' as he trailed her on Capitol Hill Thursday asking the Republican lawmaker about her 'martial law' texts. 'Your problem is, you're just one of those liars on television and people hate it....
Daily Mail

Five Democratic Senators including Krysten Sinema launch bipartisan bill to BLOCK Biden lifting Title 42 unless there is a plan in place to secure the border

A bipartisan group of senators, led by Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, will propose a new bill on Thursday that would prevent the Biden administration from lifting Title 42 without a plan in place to stop an expected surge of migrants at the border. Republicans oppose ending the public health order that...
Family Relationships
The Independent

‘A smoking rifle’: Donald Trump Jr accused of ‘treasonous criminality’ over 2020 election texts

Two days after Election Day, Donald Trump Jr discussed a plan to “control” the outcome of the 2020 presidential election with his father’s chief aide, revelations that former Trump administration officials and legal experts say show the extraordinary depths the former president planned to maintain power, before results were even finalised.In text messages reported by CNN and obtained by a congressional probe into the events leading up to and surrounding the 6 January, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, Trump Jr told then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows “we have operational control” and “multiple paths” to determined the...
Fox News

MSNBC silent as Joy Reid continues pattern of controversial and bizarre remarks

Joy Reid’s MSNBC colleagues are silent as she continues her pattern of controversial and often bizarre or hateful remarks on the liberal network. On Monday, during an interview with failed New York City Mayoral candidate Maya Wiley, the MSNBC host made a comparison between Senate Republicans opposing Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson and past segregationists, the Dixiecrats.
