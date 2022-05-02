President Biden meets with parents of Austin Tice
President Biden met today with the parents of Austin Tice, a...www.cbsnews.com
President Biden met today with the parents of Austin Tice, a...www.cbsnews.com
When is he going to meet with the family of the National Guard soldier who drowned trying to save an illegal immigrant or even comment on it?
Bishop Evan's national guardsmen died, and Biden has never mentioned his name. A black hero. But not one word!!!
I pray Austin does get home safe and sound very soon. How terrifying for him and heartbreaking for his family and friends.
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 13