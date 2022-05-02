ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates talks divorce, Jeffrey Epstein and regrets in interview

By Levi Pulkkinen The Seattle Times
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsked about his divorce, his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and the “pretty dramatic couple of years” that have recast his public persona, Bill Gates didn’t have much to say about the scandals that have surrounded him since 2020 during a lengthy interview published Sunday by The Times of...

www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Bill Gates Reflects on 'Great Marriage' to Melinda Despite Divorce: 'I'm Also Grieving'

Despite his longtime marriage being over, Bill Gates wouldn't go back and choose a different mate. In a new interview with Britain's The Times, the Microsoft mogul and philanthropist addressed his former marriage, almost exactly a year to the day that he and Melinda Gates announced their split in a joint statement. While they have since officially ended their 27-year union, Bill told the newspaper he would not have chosen to marry someone else and even gave marriage in general his stamp of approval.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Ghislaine Maxwell became a 'shrunken version' of herself after father Robert's death - but created a 'bizarre echo' of their dynamic with Jeffrey Epstein who saved her from being 'destitute', former friend claims

Ghislaine Maxwell became a 'shrunken version' of herself after father Robert's death but created a 'bizarre echo' of their dynamic with Jeffrey Epstein, her friends have claimed. Robert Maxwell died in 1991 after falling from his yacht in the Canary Islands shortly before the discovery that £460 million had been...
CELEBRITIES
True Crime Kush

New Documentary Alleges Epstein-Clinton Relationship

A South African mother and business owner named Juliette Bryant is one of the latest former victims of Jeffrey Epstein to come forth publicly with details about the pedophile financier’s relationship with former U.S. President Bill Clinton, also husband to 2016 Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gayle King
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Melinda Gates
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
KTAL

Louisiana has 1 billionaire, see who they are

(STACKER) The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.
LOUISIANA STATE
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Times Of London#The Wall Street Journal#The New York Times
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
Washington Examiner

Not lovin’ it: Former McDonald’s CEO takes up fight against woke corporations

Fighting woke corporate politics is the focus of former McDonald’s CEO Ed Rensi. Rensi, who has also sat on the boards of Famous Dave’s, Great Wolf Resorts, and Snap-on Inc., announced he is joining forces with conservative advocacy groups to create the Boardroom Initiative, an advocacy coalition that will fight against corporate boardrooms that mix company policy with U.S. politics.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy