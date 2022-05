With millions of dollars on tap and a major study moving forward, the city of St. Augustine is embarking on new efforts to curb flooding downtown. St. Augustine includes very low-lying areas, such as Davis Shores, and the city experiences routine flooding from storms and extra high tides, sometimes referred to as "king tides." On top of that, the city saw heavy damage from Hurricanes Matthew and Irma, and it's vulnerable to sea-level rise. ...

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO