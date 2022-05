I write to correct misstatements made at the recent Greater Lewes Civic Coalition candidates’ forum that may confuse voters. At the forum, in answers to several questions, candidate Ric Moore alleged that the lawsuits filed over the Fisher’s Cove development were frivolous, questioned the wisdom and integrity of those involved, and suggested that he would never have settled because the city had immunity from liability in the suits. Look at the law, look at the city charter, he repeatedly said.

