Sanford, FL

Body of missing 21-year-old Sanford man found in burning shed, deputies say

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
 2 days ago
Seminole County Sheriff's Office (WFTV.com News Staff)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The body of a missing 21-year-old man was found late last month inside a burning shed in Sanford, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 1700 block of Roseberry Lane around 9:50 a.m. on April 21 for reports of a fire. As Seminole County Fire Rescue extinguished the flames in the shed, officials noticed a dead person inside, according to the homicide report.

Major crimes and forensics then responded to the scene.

While on scene, the sister of Jaylin McIntyre approached deputies and told them her brother was missing and was last seen earlier that morning.

The body in the shed was eventually identified as McIntyre’s.

The homicide investigation remains active and open.

