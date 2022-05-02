ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, MI

Five fire departments respond to Greenville barn fire

By Hannah Riffell
 2 days ago
The Greenville Department of Public Safety was called to 11550 Barber Road this afternoon, where a massive pole barn was ablaze.

The pole barn housed several vehicles, including a motorcycle and tractor, as well as propane tanks. GDPS staff say that the barn was already in flames when they arrived, and the blaze only intensified when the propane tanks exploded inside.

Five departments were ultimately called in, reported the Greenville Daily News. Belding, Montcalm Township, Spencer Township, and Oakfield Township worked alongside the GDPS to put out the blaze.

According to the Greenville Daily News, the fire could be seen for miles and sent smoke as far north as the Wal-Mart on M-57.

Fire Lt. Brian Blomstrum said that the pole barn was totally destroyed, as was an adjacent camper that also caught fire.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is yet unknown but is not thought to be suspicious, said Blomstrum to the Greenville Daily News.

