Mercer County, NJ

Plaques honoring veterans pried off memorial benches in Hamilton park

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago
A Mercer County community is outraged over vandalism directed against the memory of veterans. Metal plaques honoring those veterans were stolen from a park in Hamilton Township.

The names of veterans who served the United States are engraved on metal plaques attached to park benches in Veterans Park. But someone has pried the plaques off some of the benches.

"I think it's totally deplorable. Whoever's doing that. These benches have been put there and dedicated to people for good reasons. And whoever would dare take something like that off a bench…it's wrong. Terribly, terribly wrong,” said Hamilton resident Michael Dean.

News 12 New Jersey has confirmed that at least two plaques have been taken.

Hamilton Mayor Jeff Martin says in a statement, “The Township is aware that bench plaques have been removed from Veterans Park. We have alerted Hamilton Police and are in the process of ordering replacement plaques.”

Hamilton police are investigating.

