Orlando police officer helps find bone marrow match for teen with leukemia

By Megan Mellado
WESH
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKISSIMMEE, Fla. — Local law enforcement officers teamed up with the Be the Match organization to help find a bone marrow donor for 17-year-old Essie Gonzales. Gonzales was diagnosed with leukemia in 2016. She’s now in need of a bone marrow transplant. Friends, family, and even strangers,...

