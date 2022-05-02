Tommy Dorfman Stuns in Her Met Gala Debut

You can always expect Alicia Keys to turn heads on the red carpet, but the singer exceeded all expectations at the 2022 Met Gala with her extra-long embellished ponytail. At first glance, spectators were only able to see the front of Keys's hair, which looked like a slicked-back ponytail. While that was a vision in itself — she wore crystal gems to decorate not only her edges but also the outer corners of her winged liners — the real surprise came when she turned around, revealing the rest of her hairstyle.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO