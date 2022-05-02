ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Tommy Dorfman Stuns in Her Met Gala Debut

By Njera Perkins
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tommy Dorfman has made her Met Gala debut! The "13 Reasons Why" alum walked the prestigious fashion event's red carpet for the first time on Monday night in a...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 1

Related
POPSUGAR

Hailey Bieber Wears a Sheer, Crystal Bralette to the Met Gala Afterparty

Hailey Bieber kept the Met Gala's "Gilded Glamour" theme rolling at the afterparty on Monday night. While celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson opted for sweats after the red carpet and others like Olivia Rodrigo went full Y2K, Bieber arrived in a crystal-embellished Yves Saint Laurent bralette and black leather shorts layered under an oversize blazer. She styled the look with a sleek bun, an Anita Ko Double Piercing Pear Diamond Loop Earring ($4,075), Zoe Braided Huggies Earrings ($1,850), an Oval Shaped Diamond Demi Eternity Band ($33,400), sunglasses, and heeled sandals in a vibrant cherry red.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

It's Surprising Cardi B Could Even Walk in Her All-Gold Met Gala Dress

Cardi B gave Donatella Versace quite the birthday present at the 2022 Met Gala. The fashion event happened to fall this year on the iconic designer's birthday, May 2, and in celebration, Cardi wore an intricate all-gold creation from the Italian fashion house. Dripping in gold jewelry and chains, the dress was an on-the-nose interpretation of the "Gilded Glamour" theme. "I love the theme," Cardi told Vogue on the red carpet. "Gilded is gold, it's regal. It can be any era."
BEAUTY & FASHION
ABC News

Met Gala 2022: See what celebrities wore for fashion's biggest night

One of fashion's biggest nights is back, and celebrities have brought out their very best looks for the affair. Held in New York City, the theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," serves as the second iteration of the Costume Institute exhibition's series focused on American style. The first part, titled "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," was last year's theme.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POPSUGAR

Emma Stone Rewears Her Wedding Afterparty Dress at the Met Gala

Emma Stone took her wedding afterparty dress for a second spin at the Met Gala. The "Cruella" actor attended the annual fashion event in the feathered white minidress she wore after privately tying the knot with comedian Dave McCary in 2020. Seeing as Stone and McCary kept their nuptials under wraps, this marks the first time she's publicly offered a peek at her wedding wardrobe.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Kane
Person
Tommy Dorfman
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Every Head-Turning Red Carpet Look From the 2022 Met Gala

The 2022 Met Gala made a triumphant return this year on May 2, otherwise known as the first Monday in May, which is when the annual fête traditionally takes place. As the second series in a two-part exhibition titled "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," the annual fundraising event supports the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Naturally, a star-studded crowd was in attendance, with headliners including Vanessa Hudgens, who arrived in a sheer black gown by Moschino. La La Anthony followed suit in a cutout dress by LaQuan Smith.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Alicia Keys's Met Gala Ponytail Is Right on Theme

You can always expect Alicia Keys to turn heads on the red carpet, but the singer exceeded all expectations at the 2022 Met Gala with her extra-long embellished ponytail. At first glance, spectators were only able to see the front of Keys's hair, which looked like a slicked-back ponytail. While that was a vision in itself — she wore crystal gems to decorate not only her edges but also the outer corners of her winged liners — the real surprise came when she turned around, revealing the rest of her hairstyle.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Vogue
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lala Anthony Does Burgundy All Over in Embellished Dress & Satin Pumps at Met Gala 2022

Click here to read the full article. Lala Anthony pulled out a show-stopping outfit for the 2022 Met Gala in New York tonight. The “Power” alum is hosting the 2022 Met Gala red carpet livestream alongside Vogue’s editor-at-large Hamish Bowles and Vanessa Hudgens. The evening event will stream across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Vogue’s digital platform tonight at 6 p.m. ET. For fashion’s biggest night, Anthony wore a deep burgundy dress. The top portion of the silky gown came up around her neck to form a choker. The bottom portion was a wrap design, which included a risky thigh-high slit. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Confirm Relationship With Loved-Up Vacation Photos

Image Source: Getty / Rich Fury and Gilbert Carrasquillo. Love is in the air for Kaley Cuoco. "The Flight Attendant" star and "Ozark" actor Tom Pelphrey confirmed their new relationship on May 3, sharing loved-up photos on Instagram. Cuoco posted a gallery of snaps from what appears to be a mountain vacation — including a selfie of Pelphrey kissing her cheek — captioning it, "Life lately . . . 'the sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey.'" Meanwhile, Pelphrey posted two Polaroids of them smiling and making silly faces together (seen below), with a lengthy, poetic caption about being "saved" by someone.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Hailey Bieber Strikes a Fierce Pose on Met Gala Red Carpet

Hailey Bieber is stunning in white at the 2022 Met Gala. The 25-year-old model stepped out, sans her husband, Justin Bieber, for Monday's annual event at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art. In the spirit of this year’s theme, “Gilded Glamour and White Tie,” the model wore stunning, white,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

All the Stars Making Their Met Gala Debuts This Year

The Met Gala officially returned to New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2. This year's red carpet dress code was white tie, and its theme was "Gilded Glamour," a nod to the corresponding exhibit "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." The high-profile event brought out a bevy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

La La Anthony & Vanessa Hudgens Will Host Met Gala 2022’s Red Carpet & More You Need to Know

Click here to read the full article. Update: Vogue announced it will host the 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet livestream across Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and its own digital platforms from the event, beginning at 6 p.m. on May 2. The evening’s red carpet hosts will include the magazine’s editor-at-large Hamish Bowles, as well as Vanessa Hudgens and La La Anthony. The celebrities appointed to co-chair the event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art are none other than Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. The superstar couple will also be joined by Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda to co-host the event at the Met,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Stereogum

Watch Madonna Join Maluma On Two Songs In Medellín

Maluma had a concert in his hometown of Medellín in Colombia on Saturday night, which was also streamed live on Prime Video. He brought out Madonna to do, appropriately enough, their 2019 collab “Medellín,” off of Madonna’s Madame X. They also performed her 2000 single “Music.” The pair previously performed together at the Billboard Music Awards in 2019. Check out videos below.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
52K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy