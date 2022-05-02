ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Speeder pulls gun after Texas neighbors ask him to slow down

By Chris Babcock
 2 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – A Texas resident is behind bars after allegedly pulling a gun on neighbors that asked him to slow down while speeding through their neighborhood.

According to the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), the incident happened along the 6900 block of Pearl Ridge, shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, April 30.

EPPD officials say they were dispatched to the home regarding a ‘subject with a gun.’

Their investigation revealed that 37-year-old Manuel Villarreal was driving a pickup truck ‘at a high rate of speed’ on Pearl Ridge when one of two residents along the street asked him to slow down.

Police say 23-year-old Cynthia Gomez and 24-year-old Collins Smith reported that Villarreal drove to the end of the street, turned around, and headed back in their direction. One of the victims told police that they had to move out of the way to avoid being hit.

Officials add that Villarreal then parked at his home, just across the street from the victims.

Gomez and Smith went inside their house and, a short time later, they heard a noise outside and saw through a window, that Villarreal was parked in front of their house holding a gun pointed in their direction.

Villarreal was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with three counts of
Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon with a total bond of $300,000, along with a parole violation charge.

