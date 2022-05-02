Eunice Waller honored

Steve Smith, who served as her deputy mayor, holds a photo of Eunice Waller as he shares a story during a ceremony outside City Council Chambers in New London City Hall, on Monday, May 2, 2022. The piece is part of an ongoing project by the city to hang photographs of all the former mayors outside the chambers. Waller served as mayor of New London from 1988 to 1989 and was the first African-American woman to hold the office. She also served on the Board of Education for 10 years, taught in the Waterford school system for 51 years and was one of the founding members of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Fund. Waller died in 2012 at the age of 90. (Sarah Gordon/The Day)

New London — A photo of Eunice Waller was hung by friends as she was honored during a ceremony outside the City Council Chambers in New London City Hall Monday, May 2, 2022.

The piece is part of an ongoing project by the city to hang photographs of all the former mayors outside the chambers.

Waller served as mayor of New London from 1988 to 1989 and was the first African-American woman to hold the office. She also served on the Board of Education for 10 years, taught in the Waterford school system for 51 years and was one of the founding members of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Fund. Waller died in 2012 at the age of 90.