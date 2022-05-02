Jury gives sweeping win to Kardashians, finds that none defamed ex-reality star Blac Chyna or interfered with contract

Kim Kardashian, 41, talked about her negative feelings toward Blac Chyna after the model allegedly “beat” her brother Rob Kardashian “with a metal rod” during their previous tumultuous relationship, while speaking in a Los Angeles court on Tuesday for Chyna’s defamation trial against her family. The reality star mentioned the alleged abuse when reportedly talking about Rob’s now ex-girlfriend being offered $370,000 by the E! Network to appear on her family series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, after season one of Rob & Chyna, her own show with Rob, ended. An email that Kim wrote about her disapproval of the offer was shown during her time on the stand, and in it, she was complaining that the network didn’t approach her family before making the offer to Chyna.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO