Photos from the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala

By The Associated Press
York News-Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Met Gala has returned to the first Monday...

yorknewstimes.com

WWD

Best Dressed at the 2022 Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. The Met Gala returned to New York Monday night in its usual first Monday in May slot, after 2021’s event was held in September due to the pandemic. The event is frequently referred to as fashion’s Oscars, meaning its the ultimate night for major fashion moments. So who was best dressed of the bunch? Click the gallery above to see a breakdown. The two-party theme centered around American fashion saw its second part on the first Monday in May of 2022, themed “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”More from WWDRegina King's Most Fashionable Moments:...
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
People

Every Look Sarah Jessica Parker Has Worn to the Met Gala

The star has said she's "a stickler for the theme," and proves it by hitting the Met Gala steps in unforgettable outfits, over-the-top headpieces and — always — plenty of homework put into the final ensemble: "I don't understand how everyone else didn't spend seven to 10 months working on it," she told Vogue. Look back at every outfit she has worn to the Costume Institute benefit gala.
Vogue

The Best Men’s Make-Up Moments In Met Gala History

The Costume Institute’s annual Met Gala has always been a beacon of boundary-pushing style — and it extends above the neck to powerful effect. For men, make-up is increasingly becoming one of the most powerful tools for bold self-expression. Much like it has in popular culture, it’s gained momentum on the Met Gala red carpet as the years have progressed.
Footwear News

Lala Anthony Does Burgundy All Over in Embellished Dress & Satin Pumps at Met Gala 2022

Click here to read the full article. Lala Anthony pulled out a show-stopping outfit for the 2022 Met Gala in New York tonight. The “Power” alum is hosting the 2022 Met Gala red carpet livestream alongside Vogue’s editor-at-large Hamish Bowles and Vanessa Hudgens. The evening event will stream across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Vogue’s digital platform tonight at 6 p.m. ET. For fashion’s biggest night, Anthony wore a deep burgundy dress. The top portion of the silky gown came up around her neck to form a choker. The bottom portion was a wrap design, which included a risky thigh-high slit. The...
ComicBook

Met Gala Mistake Leads to Jared Leto Being Confused for Attendee in Bizarre Metal Outfit

The Met Gala took place in New York Monday night with some of the biggest stars coming out on fashion's biggest night to share their interpretation of this year's theme, "Gilded Glamour". However, with all eyes on the red carpet tonight to see what looks the celebrities would be bringing to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual fundraiser for its Costume Institute, there was one instance of people not looking too much at the outfit and not closely enough at who was wearing it. On the red carpet at the event, Fredrik Robertsson arrived in in a shocking Iris van Herpen pantsuit but was initially misidentified as Morbius star Jared Leto.
NYLON

The Met Gala 2022’s Cutest Couples

The Met Gala 2022 may have promised “Gilded Glamour,” but the red carpet also provided plenty of cute red carpet moments from some loved-up duos. See the cutest couples of the night, ahead.
E! News

Jared Leto and His Planned Doppelgänger Will Have You Doing a Double Take at the 2022 Met Gala

Watch: Why Anne Hathaway Feels Like She Just Met the Real Jared Leto. The Jared Leto imposter count tallies up. The House of Gucci star took to the 2022 Met Gala red carpet dressed in, naturally, Gucci with the brand's creative director Alessandro Michele by his side. The two were twinning at the big event, both wearing a matching cream suit with subtle floral print and black lapel. They also carried the same maroon bag and wore the same hairstyle (beard included), topped off with a red bowtie. (See every star on the red carpet here.)
The Hollywood Reporter

See Thom Browne’s Met Gala Class Photo (Exclusive)

Before the Met Gala started on Monday, May 2, seven A-list guests of New York-based designer Thom Browne gathered at The Pierre Hotel for an elegant group photo, spotlighting their outfits for the “Gilded Glamour and White Tie”-themed evening. Every year, designers dress a selection of stars who sit at their table during the evening, which raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. Browne’s grouping this year included Lizzo, Oscar Isaac and his filmmaker wife Elvira Lind, Maisie Williams, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Christine Baranski and stylish NBA player Russell Westbrook.More from The Hollywood ReporterKim Kardashian Wears Marilyn Monroe's...
POPSUGAR

The Many Manicures of the Met Gala

Last night's Met Gala saw some of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood give their interpretations of the night's theme: "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." The event's dress code called for "gilded glamor," and viewers were treated to everything from literal interpretations of the theme (see: Cara Delevingne's gold body paint,) to more abstract spins, like Dove Cameron's futuristic ensemble. But some of the night's biggest wins were in the beauty details, particularly, the manicures.
York News-Times

Red Hot Chili Peppers pay tribute to Taylor Hawkins at Jazz Fest

The Foo Fighters had been scheduled to headline the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival but they cancelled all of their tour dates following their drummer Taylor's death on 25 March. The Red Hot Chili Peppers stepped in to replace them and made sure to honour Taylor during their set. The band's drummer Chad Smith had "Taylor" written on his bass drum, surrounded by a hawk silhouette similar to the tattoo Taylor had on his arm. At one point, Chad addressed the crowd and revealed Taylor's wife Alison and bandmate Dave Grohl were watching from the wings.
Footwear News

Chloe Grace Moretz Takes 1800s Military Inspiration to Met Gala 2022 in Metallic Tailcoat & Pumps

Click here to read the full article. Chloe Grace Moretz boosted a regency-esque outfit with slick heels to match for the 2022 Met Gala in New York City. While leaving the Mark Hotel, Moretz posed for paparazzi in a set of pale pink trousers and a plunging ruffled crop top, both by Louis Vuitton. Topping the outfit was an ornate metallic silver coat, featuring long tails and sleeves with millitary-esque curved lapels. The ensemble was an homage to the Regency era of the 1800s, while remaining modern through its materials, color palette and silhouettes. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
Footwear News

Eva Chen & More Share What Met Gala’s ‘In America’ Theme Means to Them at Instagram’s Star-Studded Met After-Party

Click here to read the full article. The first Monday in May came to a fashionable close with Instagram’s splashy Met Gala after-party last night in New York. Thrown at the historical James B. Duke House in the Upper East Side, the occasion merged fashion, entertainment and social media in an unforgettable evening to celebrate the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s new exhibit “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.” Opening on May 7, the exhibit was toasted with its annual star-studded Gala to celebrate both the museum and the fashion industry. Instagram’s soiree saw stars like Awkwafina, Sabrina Carpenter, and Dove Cameron...
