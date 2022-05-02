Photos from the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala

The Met Gala took place in New York Monday night with some of the biggest stars coming out on fashion's biggest night to share their interpretation of this year's theme, "Gilded Glamour". However, with all eyes on the red carpet tonight to see what looks the celebrities would be bringing to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual fundraiser for its Costume Institute, there was one instance of people not looking too much at the outfit and not closely enough at who was wearing it. On the red carpet at the event, Fredrik Robertsson arrived in in a shocking Iris van Herpen pantsuit but was initially misidentified as Morbius star Jared Leto.

