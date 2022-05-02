Photos from the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala

Before the Met Gala started on Monday, May 2, seven A-list guests of New York-based designer Thom Browne gathered at The Pierre Hotel for an elegant group photo, spotlighting their outfits for the “Gilded Glamour and White Tie”-themed evening.
Every year, designers dress a selection of stars who sit at their table during the evening, which raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. Browne’s grouping this year included Lizzo, Oscar Isaac and his filmmaker wife Elvira Lind, Maisie Williams, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Christine Baranski and stylish NBA player Russell Westbrook.More from The Hollywood ReporterKim Kardashian Wears Marilyn Monroe's...
Comments / 0