Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame reopening to the public

Welcome back to the Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame and Museum.

The local attraction is reopening Tuesday.

“It’s certainly a landmark facility on the grounds of Hopelands Gardens, and we’re glad it can be enjoyed again by the public, ” said Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh.

The Hall of Fame and Museum closed last November.

“Basically, the fire suppression system failed and needed to be replaced,” Bedenbaugh said. “That caused us to have to move all the memorabilia and valuable assets out of the building. We cleared all that out and stored it in a secret secure place.”

Early this year, Aiken City Council passed an ordinance to provide funding of up to $40,000 for the outdated system’s replacement.

The actual cost was $33,700, Bedenbaugh reported.

The project took so long to complete because of “supply chain issues,” he said.

Fire Technology LLC of Augusta did the work.

Lisa Hall, coordinator of the Hall of Fame and Museum, said a trench coat owned by the late Cot Campbell has been added to an exhibit in the Hall of Fame and Museum’s Dogwood Room.

Campbell, who died in October 2018 at the age of 91, was the founder and president of Dogwood Stable.

“He wore it to a lot of races,” said Campbell’s widow, Anne Campbell, of the coat.

Thoroughbreds campaigned by Dogwood included 2013 Belmont Stakes (gr. I) winner Palace Malice and 1990 Preakness Stakes winner (gr. I) Summer Squall.

Storm Song, a daughter of Summer Squall, received an Eclipse Award as the champion 2-year-old filly of 1996 after her triumph in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies (gr. I).

Another Dogwood horse, Inlander, won an Eclipse Award as 1987’s champion steeplechaser.

In August 2018, Campbell was inducted into the Hall of Fame at the National Museum of Racing in the Pillars of the Turf category.

That museum is in Saratoga Springs, New York.

The Aiken Hall of Fame and Museum is celebrating its 45th anniversary this year. Its grand opening was held in January 1977.

Hopelands Gardens is at 135 Dupree Place.

For more information about the Hall of Fame and Museum, visit aikenracinghalloffame.com or the Fans of the Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame & Museum page on Facebook.

The public can visit the Hall of Fame and Museum from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The Aiken Jaycees, Whitney Tower, Joan Tower and the City of Aiken all played important roles in the founding of the Hall of Fame and Museum.