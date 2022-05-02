ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame reopening to the public

By Dede Biles dbiles@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 2 days ago

Welcome back to the Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame and Museum.

The local attraction is reopening Tuesday.

“It’s certainly a landmark facility on the grounds of Hopelands Gardens, and we’re glad it can be enjoyed again by the public, ” said Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh.

The Hall of Fame and Museum closed last November.

“Basically, the fire suppression system failed and needed to be replaced,” Bedenbaugh said. “That caused us to have to move all the memorabilia and valuable assets out of the building. We cleared all that out and stored it in a secret secure place.”

Early this year, Aiken City Council passed an ordinance to provide funding of up to $40,000 for the outdated system’s replacement.

The actual cost was $33,700, Bedenbaugh reported.

The project took so long to complete because of “supply chain issues,” he said.

Fire Technology LLC of Augusta did the work.

Lisa Hall, coordinator of the Hall of Fame and Museum, said a trench coat owned by the late Cot Campbell has been added to an exhibit in the Hall of Fame and Museum’s Dogwood Room.

Campbell, who died in October 2018 at the age of 91, was the founder and president of Dogwood Stable.

“He wore it to a lot of races,” said Campbell’s widow, Anne Campbell, of the coat.

Thoroughbreds campaigned by Dogwood included 2013 Belmont Stakes (gr. I) winner Palace Malice and 1990 Preakness Stakes winner (gr. I) Summer Squall.

Storm Song, a daughter of Summer Squall, received an Eclipse Award as the champion 2-year-old filly of 1996 after her triumph in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies (gr. I).

Another Dogwood horse, Inlander, won an Eclipse Award as 1987’s champion steeplechaser.

In August 2018, Campbell was inducted into the Hall of Fame at the National Museum of Racing in the Pillars of the Turf category.

That museum is in Saratoga Springs, New York.

The Aiken Hall of Fame and Museum is celebrating its 45th anniversary this year. Its grand opening was held in January 1977.

Hopelands Gardens is at 135 Dupree Place.

For more information about the Hall of Fame and Museum, visit aikenracinghalloffame.com or the Fans of the Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame & Museum page on Facebook.

The public can visit the Hall of Fame and Museum from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The Aiken Jaycees, Whitney Tower, Joan Tower and the City of Aiken all played important roles in the founding of the Hall of Fame and Museum.

Comments / 0

Related
Henrico Citizen

Dorey Park baseball stadium dedication planned May 6

The new Dorey Park baseball stadium will host its first game Friday, May 6 when Varina High School hosts Henrico High School in a varsity game at 7 p.m. Beforehand, a community carnival will begin at 6 p.m. (featuring face-painting, t-shirt giveaways, free concessions and other amenities) followed by a dedication ceremony at 6:45 p.m.
GLEN ALLEN, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aiken, SC
Sports
Aiken, SC
Government
City
Aiken, SC
Aiken Standard

King Laurence named 2022 SC-SIC Advocate of the Year

Aiken County Public School District Superintendent King Laurence has been named the 2022 South Carolina Improvement Council Advocate of the Year. A news release from the school district on Wednesday, May 4, stated the award recognizes the efforts throughout the state by individuals who support and promote the work of SICs around them.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Free sports physical clinic coming to Holly Hill Saturday

HOLLY HILL, S.C. — This Saturday, there will be a free sports physical clinic available for student athletes in Holly Hill. As the parent of a student-athlete in Holly Hill, Latashia Miles said she's seen firsthand the obstacles parents face getting a physical for their child. Miles said she herself drives all the way to North Charleston.
HOLLY HILL, SC
PWLiving

Victory at Vets: Kids Triathlon!

Provided by Prince William Parks, Recreation & Tourism. Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism invites you and your child to attend the Victory at Vets Triathlon at Veterans Memorial Park, Sunday, July 17. Come cheer on your child and other triathletes as they participate in this fun, multisport race. Participants will swim, cycle and run through Veterans Memorial Park, adjacent to the beautiful Marumsco Creek in Woodbridge. Whether your child is a first timer or a natural born athlete, the Victory at Vets Triathlon is an exciting opportunity for your family and friends to get out and enjoy fresh air and exercise together.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
4K+
Followers
209
Post
815K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy