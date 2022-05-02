Trash cleanups scheduled for Destin Founders Day
DESTIN, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The city of Destin will honor Founders Day on Saturday, May 7, 2022. An event will be held at the Community Center during the day.
Park and beach cleanups will be hosted at seven different areas in the morning.
Clean-up locations:
- Destin Memorial Cemetery
- Clement Taylor Park
- Captain Leonard Destin Park
- Calhoun Avenue
- Sibert Avenue
- Stahlman Avenue
- Zerbe Street
Gloves, buckets and other cleanup tools will be provided. Volunteers are asked to meet at the community center on Stahlman Avenue at 9 am.
Organizers with the Okaloosa Wildlife Habitat project said the clean-up will last 2 hours.
