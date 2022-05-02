SF woman dies in hit-and-run crash Sunday night

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Police are investigating after a 25-year-old woman riding a scooter was fatally hit by a car that left the scene on Sunday night in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood. The woman was hit about 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Turk and Taylor streets, according to police.

Officers provided aid and the woman was taken to a hospital where she later died. Her name has not been released. The car that hit her left the scene and the collision is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tips may remain anonymous.

