Vista Gold: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) _ New Jersey Resources Corp. (NJR) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $96 million. On a per-share basis, the Wall Township, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.36 per share. The results exceeded Wall Street...
Tetra Tech TTEK reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Tetra Tech beat estimated earnings by 8.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.98 versus an estimate of $0.9. Revenue was up $99.82 million from the same...
Werner Enterprises maintained its 2022 outlook on a call with analysts Tuesday after the market closed. Management from the company noted that freight demand for its one-way truckload fleet was strong to start the quarter but “moderated in March from strong to very good.”. Werner (NASDAQ: WERN) reported first-quarter...
Proper asset allocation should always include at least a single-digit percentage holding of precious metals like gold and silver. These are eight great companies for investors to consider now to protect portfolios and take advantage of what could be much higher prices for the rest of 2022.
TimkenSteel TMST reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 05:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TimkenSteel beat estimated earnings by 13.58%, reporting an EPS of $0.92 versus an estimate of $0.81. Revenue was up $78.40 million from the same period last...
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) _ Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) on Thursday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $4.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Westerville, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs,...
Clovis Oncology CLVS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Clovis Oncology missed estimated earnings by 2.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.44 versus an estimate of $-0.43. Revenue was down $3.81 million from the same...
EXp World Holdings EXPI reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. eXp World Holdings beat estimated earnings by 500.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.01. Revenue was up $427.17 million from...
Yum Brands YUM reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Yum Brands missed estimated earnings by 1.87%, reporting an EPS of $1.05 versus an estimate of $1.07. Revenue was up $61.00 million from the same...
Allstate ALL reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Allstate missed estimated earnings by 11.64%, reporting an EPS of $2.58 versus an estimate of $2.92. Revenue was up $993.00 million from the same period last...
Minerva Neurosciences NERV reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Minerva Neurosciences missed estimated earnings by 27.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.18. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 05:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Jazz Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 2.61%, reporting an EPS of $3.73 versus an estimate of $3.83. Revenue was up $206.14 million from the same...
Encore Capital Gr ECPG reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Encore Capital Gr beat estimated earnings by 215.27%, reporting an EPS of $6.4 versus an estimate of $2.03. Revenue was up $82.84 million from...
Genco Shipping & Trading GNK reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Genco Shipping & Trading missed estimated earnings by 1.02%, reporting an EPS of $0.97 versus an estimate of $0.98. Revenue was up $48.64...
Allegheny Technologies ATI reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Allegheny Technologies beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.2. Revenue was up $141.60 million from the same...
Brigham Minerals MNRL reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Brigham Minerals beat estimated earnings by 44.19%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.43. Revenue was up $37.66 million from the same...
Pennant Park Investment PNNT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pennant Park Investment beat estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.17. Revenue was up $5.11 million from...
Jounce Therapeutics JNCE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Jounce Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 26.32%, reporting an EPS of $-0.72 versus an estimate of $-0.57. Revenue was down $1.54 million from the same...
Murphy Oil MUR reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Murphy Oil beat estimated earnings by 25.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.73 versus an estimate of $0.58. Revenue was up $172.98 million from the same...
Albemarle ALB reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Albemarle beat estimated earnings by 46.01%, reporting an EPS of $2.38 versus an estimate of $1.63. Revenue was up $298.71 million from the same period last...
Comments / 0