Caddo Parish, LA

Caddo DA clarifies grand jury findings in homicide cases

KTBS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. -- The five homicides that resulted in no indictments last week following a review by a Caddo Parish grand jury were considered justifiable, according to District Attorney James Stewart. Stewart made the statement in a news release Monday in what he called a clarification of the "misconceptions...

People

Officers Cleared by Grand Jury After Shooting 3-Month-Old Baby and Father amid Police Pursuit

Police officers involved in the shooting deaths of a father and his 3-month-old baby were found to have not committed a crime by a Mississippi grand jury. Last year, Eric Smith and his infant son, La'Mello Parker, were killed after officers were led on a car chase in the state that eventually led to a shootout, per WAFB. During the occurrence, Smith, 30, shot at authorities before they fired back, fatally shooting the father and his son.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS News

Escaped murder suspect Casey White and missing corrections official Vicky White had a "special relationship," Alabama sheriff says

An Alabama sheriff's office said Tuesday that escaped murder suspect Casey Cole White and missing corrections official Vicky White, who is suspected of helping him escape, had a "special relationship." The sheriff's office did not provide any additional information about the alleged relationship. "Investigators received information from inmates at the...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
The Independent

Louisiana woman stabbed to death on Facebook Live

The horrifying stabbing murder of a Louisiana woman was streamed on Facebook Live for more than 15 minutes, according to police.Janice David, 34, was tied to a car’s steering wheel with jumper cables before being stabbed to death, authorities say.Police spokesperson Sgt L’Jean McKneely said that the man charged with the murder, Earl Lee Johnson, then attempted to set the vehicle on fire.The Advocate reported that someone who saw the stream on Facebook contacted the social media company, which in turn alerted Louisiana State Police. Law enforcement was alerted too late to save the victim’s life, but they did make...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSLA

TAPD: Man, woman facing multiple drug charges following search

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two people are behind bars on multiple drug charges following a search on Thursday, April 28. Michael Hendrickson, 31 and Cassidi Dossey, 41, was each charged with trafficking schedule II methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by certain persons, simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, POCS schedule VI with intent to deliver four ounces under 25 pounds, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

DA wants more: Max 279 years not enough for pediatric ICU shooter

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The sentencing of a man convicted of multiple crimes in April scheduled for Monday has been delayed as prosecutors seek to maximize his potential prison time. A 12-member Caddo Parish Jury on April 20 convicted 42-year-old Taniel Cole of attempted manslaughter and four counts of...
SHREVEPORT, LA

