Canadian County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, McClain, Oklahoma by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-02 18:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. These are dangerous storms, capable of producing large hail driven by...

alerts.weather.gov

News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorm warning

12:03 a.m. - Hail reported between Johnson and Talmage. NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lancaster, Johnson, Otoe and Gage counties until 12:15 a.m. Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm six miles south of Firth moving east at 20 mph. Hail is...
ENVIRONMENT
Texoma's Homepage

Severe weather outlook as May begins

UPDATE: Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday Severe Weather Outlook: We have an Enhanced Risk for severe weather for most of the area, and a Slight Risk for the rest of Wednesday, May 4. Very large hail and a strong tornado or two are the main concerns. Strong wind gusts will be possible […]
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Billiard ball-size hailstones, freezing blizzards and raging tornadoes tear across South and Midwest as spring takes a back seat

Major storms pummeled parts of the South and Central U.S. with tornadoes, record-breaking sized hail and historic blizzard conditions, causing widespread damage, thousands of power outages, and leaving dozens of people injured. Tornado watches and warnings remained in effect for northern Iowa, a section of central Texas and parts of...
ENVIRONMENT
#Severe Thunderstorms#West Wind
The Independent

Dramatic video shows tornado ripping through Kansas town

Dramatic video footage captured a powerful tornado that damaged 1,000 buildings in Kansas but “miraculously” left no fatalities in its wake.The amazing video was captured and shared by meteorologist Reed Timmer, whose drone video showed debris flying through the air as the EF-03 tornado tracked through the city.Video of the tornado has gone viral and has now been watched by more than 3.2m people.Andover Fire Chief Chad Russell fought back tears as he said that residents of the city suffered only minor injuries, and that the storm could have been far more serious.“The injuries in Andover were all...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Devastating tornado rips through Kansas destroying hundreds of homes - as 40 million people across US remain under severe storm threat

Following a devastating tornado that crashed down in Andover, Kansas, 40 million Americans remain under severe storm threat as two separate weather systems move through over a dozen states. On Friday a devastating tornado ripped through Kansas leaving the city of Andover with extensive damage as it leveled multiple homes...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jones, Northern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Newport. Target Area: Jones; Northern Craven A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Jones and west central Craven Counties through 815 PM EDT At 752 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Phillips Crossroads, or 15 miles southeast of Kinston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Phillips Crossroads, Trenton, and rural Jones County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Neosho by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 14:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Neosho The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Neosho River near Chanute affecting Allen and Neosho Counties. Neosho River near Erie affecting Neosho County. For the Neosho River...including Iola, Chanute, Erie, Parsons, Oswego...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neosho River near Erie. * WHEN...From this afternoon to Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 33.0 feet, The road 7 miles northwest of Erie at 190th Road just west of Big Creek becomes flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 26.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 31.8 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 29.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Neosho River Erie 29.0 26.5 Thu 8 am CDT 31.5 29.3 19.4
NEOSHO COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Montgomery THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL GILES...SOUTHWESTERN CRAIG AND NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Crawford, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 09:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crawford; Franklin The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Mulberry River near Mulberry affecting Crawford and Franklin Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Mulberry River near Mulberry. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, no flooding occurs but the river is swift and dangerous. Backwater from the Arkansas River may affect low lying areas near the first few miles of the Mulberry River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 5.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.1 feet this evening. - Action stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR

