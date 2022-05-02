Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, McClain, Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 14:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Neosho The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Neosho River near Chanute affecting Allen and Neosho Counties. Neosho River near Erie affecting Neosho County. For the Neosho River...including Iola, Chanute, Erie, Parsons, Oswego...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neosho River near Erie. * WHEN...From this afternoon to Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 33.0 feet, The road 7 miles northwest of Erie at 190th Road just west of Big Creek becomes flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 26.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 31.8 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 29.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Neosho River Erie 29.0 26.5 Thu 8 am CDT 31.5 29.3 19.4

NEOSHO COUNTY, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO