Rocket Lab catches, then drops booster in helicopter capture attempt

By Jennifer Korn, Jackie Wattles
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
New York (CNN Business) — Rocket Lab, which aims to launch satellites into space quickly and cheaply, said it just used a helicopter to catch part of a rocket in mid-air. But the rocket was dropped into the ocean shortly after, ending up having to be fished out of the...

CNN

