Spokane County, WA

Spokane County asks for public input in latest transportation survey

By Will Wixey
 2 days ago
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane wants your input on the current state of public transportation in Spokane County.

The Human Services Transportation Plan allows locals to make a huge difference for the future of Spokane transit. Your input helps the Spokane Regional Transportation Council and Spokane Transit Authority shape upcoming projects to increase accessibility for the public.

The survey asks a few personal questions and proposes a variety of strategies that participants rank on importance. Based on the data from the survey, Spokane’s transportation departments will determine which strategies to implement and which to mitigate.

Overall, it helps identify the needs for seniors, the disabled and low-income communities for public transportation.

If you would like to fill out the questionnaire, you can here.

Spokane, WA
