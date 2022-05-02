ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

What is a Tenant's Bill of Rights?

wogx.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrlando saw the third-highest rent increase in the nation this year and tenants...

www.wogx.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Miami

Broward Commission Passes Measure To Give Renters Some Short Term Protection

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – As rents continue to increase across Broward, the county’s commission has approved a measure that offers some protections to renters. Under a new law approved Tuesday, landlords have to give renters no less than 60 days notice prior to termination of leases for those facing rent increases of more than 5%. The sixty days notice applies to all renters, with or without a signed annual lease, and a rental increase of more than 5%. The commission adopted the measure, sponsored by commissioners Nan Rick and Torey Alston, after hearing from many people who said they were...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Society
Orlando, FL
Society
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
Lincoln Report

Florida Is the Most Expensive State in the U.S.

Rents and home prices are soaring at their fastest rate in years, making it harder for millions of working and middle-class families to get by. According to Irina Ivanova of CBS News, the pandemic has led to a shocking bout of inflation, as demand for housing has outstripped supply. This has been especially hard on low-income families who are being forced to spend a greater percentage of their income on housing.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bill Of Rights#Landlord#Rent#Tenant
protocol.com

Tech companies face a legal nightmare if Roe v. Wade is overturned

The Supreme Court is poised to end abortion rights as the U.S. has known them for five decades, creating a state-by-state approach to reproductive law that will test tech companies’ commitments to the privacy of user data and their own workers. Chief Justice John Roberts has confirmed the authenticity...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KGUN 9 Tucson News

The Abortion Debate

The U.S. Supreme Court is reportedly considering overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that said outlawing abortions would infringe on a pregnant woman's right to privacy.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
NBC Los Angeles

California Reacts to Leaked SCOTUS Roe v. Wade Draft Opinion

Californians and California politicians are reacting Tuesday morning to a leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court majority opinion, obtained by Politico, suggesting the court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. The opinion is a draft, not a final decision, and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reason.com

Do Americans Who Support Roe v. Wade Understand Its Implications?

Jesse Wegman, a member of the New York Times editorial board, says polling shows the Supreme Court, which is expected to overturn Roe v. Wade next month, is "out of step with most Americans." To support that claim, Wegman points to Gallup results indicating that "an overwhelming majority of Americans still support a woman's right to terminate her pregnancy in at least some circumstances." But since that "overwhelming majority" includes people who describe themselves as "pro-life" and therefore probably favor tight restrictions on abortion, the finding that Wegman cites does not tell us what Americans think about specific policies. Nor does it tell us whether they think those policies should be left to the states, which is what overturning Roe would do.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy