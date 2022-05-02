ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jury rules in favor of Kardashian family in Blac Chyna defamation trial

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES -- A Los Angeles jury has ruled in favor of the Kardashian family in a trial over former reality television star Blac Chyna's lawsuit against Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, whom she claimed spread false stories of abuse to ruin her television...

