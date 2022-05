Planned Parenthood Advocacy Project's Los Angeles chapter is asking mayoral candidate and billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso to apologize for funding anti-abortion rights candidates in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's possible decision to overturn the landmark abortion- rights decision Roe v. Wade.The draft opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, indicates the court privately voted to strike down Roe v. Wade. Caruso tweeted that he "profoundly disagrees with the draft decision" and said he is pro-choice.However, a profile of Caruso in Los Angeles Magazine in July 2007 reported that he said he opposes abortion in most cases, but would support...

