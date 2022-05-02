ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

4 Reasons Not to Forget about the Cheapest Lexus, the UX

By Dan Mayfield
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Lexus UX is the cheapest Lexus you can buy...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

These Are the Small 2022 SUVs the IIHS Says Are Safest

The safest small 2022 SUVs include a range of vehicles loaded with features at different price points. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), these are the safest small SUVs you can buy. Each of them wins the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award, the organization’s highest honor.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lexus Lx#Lexus Ux#Lexus Is#Vehicles#The Cheapest Lexus#Ux#Mercedes Gla#Corolla#Lx Suv
MotorAuthority

Ruf Yellowbird, Ford GT MKII, GM patent: Car News Headlines

The 1987 Ruf CTR, famously dubbed the Yellowbird, made our list of the top 100 cars that matter. Based on a reskinned 930-generation Porsche 911 Carrera 3.2, the Yellowbird was reworked to cut weight and the engine was bored out to 3.4 liters. The result was a world-beating supercar with 469 hp and 408 lb-ft of torque.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
MotorBiscuit

10 Best Hyundai Cars, Trucks & SUVs According to TrueCar

It’s been 54 years since Hyundai rolled out its first car, the Cortina. Since then, the South Korean automaker has grown to offer more than a dozen models in its lineup. But with many options across multiple segments, which Hyundai vehicles are the best? The folks at TrueCar ranked the 10 best Hyundai cars, trucks, and SUVs of 2022.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Here Are 5 Sports Cars You Can Daily Drive Dependably

Nobody wants to choose between a daily driver or a fun sports car. So, why not have both? There is certainly no shortage of hilariously impractical sports cars that don’t really fit daily driving necessities. However, the amount of sports cars that do meet those requirements may surprise you a bit. Here are five sports cars that Hotcars describes as “virtually indestructible,” so you can trust them from a simple grocery store run to a cross-country road trip.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

That New Lexus Steering Wheel Has A Crazy Name

The 2023 Lexus RZ arrives on the scene as the first all-electric Lexus model in the US, but the drivetrain is far from its most controversial element. Lexus will ship the RZ 450e with a yoke steering system, similar to the one used in the Tesla Model S and Model X. Though Tesla's yoke has been fraught with criticism, Lexus is adamant that its new steer-by-wire system is superior to what Tesla offers.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

100K+
Followers
27K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy