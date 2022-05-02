4 Reasons Not to Forget about the Cheapest Lexus, the UX

The 2023 Lexus RZ arrives on the scene as the first all-electric Lexus model in the US, but the drivetrain is far from its most controversial element. Lexus will ship the RZ 450e with a yoke steering system, similar to the one used in the Tesla Model S and Model X. Though Tesla's yoke has been fraught with criticism, Lexus is adamant that its new steer-by-wire system is superior to what Tesla offers.

