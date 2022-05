A widow’s push to change the sedation rules for North Carolina dentists has struck a nerve in the dental profession. The North Carolina State Board of Dental Examiners has been considering a proposed rule change that among other things would require dentists and oral surgeons to have a certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA) or an anesthesiologist in the room any time a patient is put under deep sedation.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO