Displaying items by tag: bachelor's degree

RichmondCC becomes first college to sign nursing degree agreement with Carolinas College of Health Sciences

HAMLET — Nursing students at Richmond Community College now have another avenue to pursue higher education without leaving the county.

Graduates choose RichmondCC to start their educational journey

HAMLET – Chad Haywood and Jimmy Collins are no strangers to Richmond Community College. Not only are they graduates of the college, but they also have chosen similar career paths and have been friends since 2013.

RichmondCC, Fayetteville State craft dual-degree plan for accounting students

HAMLET — Richmond Community College and Fayetteville State University have created a dual-degree plan that will make it easier and more affordable for students to earn a four-year degree in accounting.

