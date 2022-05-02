ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Displaying items by tag: bachelor's degree

The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 2 days ago

RichmondCC becomes first college to sign nursing degree agreement with Carolinas College of Health Sciences

HAMLET — Nursing students at Richmond Community College now have another avenue to pursue higher education without leaving the county.

Published in Local News

Tagged under

Thursday, 17 February 2022 10:23

Graduates choose RichmondCC to start their educational journey

HAMLET – Chad Haywood and Jimmy Collins are no strangers to Richmond Community College. Not only are they graduates of the college, but they also have chosen similar career paths and have been friends since 2013.

Published in Lifestyle

Tagged under

Wednesday, 20 March 2019 17:50

RichmondCC, Fayetteville State craft dual-degree plan for accounting students

HAMLET — Richmond Community College and Fayetteville State University have created a dual-degree plan that will make it easier and more affordable for students to earn a four-year degree in accounting.

Published in Local News

Tagged under

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Eight CSM Students Inducted into Alpha Omega Chapter of the Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society

Students, faculty, and staff of the College of Southern Maryland celebrated the first in-person induction ceremony for the Alpha Delta Nu honor society in two years April 8. The ceremony celebrated eight nursing students who have maintained a high GPA and completed a scholarly project related to the advancement of their profession. Faculty and students relished […] The post Eight CSM Students Inducted into Alpha Omega Chapter of the Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
COLLEGES
The Richmond Observer

Career Fair to be held at UNC Pembroke

PEMBROKE — Recent college graduates, UNC Pembroke alumni, or anyone interested in a career change is invited to explore the career opportunities at UNCP during a Career Fair on May 11. The event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. in the University Center Annex. Representatives from the...
PEMBROKE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Collins
YourErie

Erie County Community College to offer new programs

The Erie County Community College has announced some new programs for future students. Five new programs will be coming to EC3PA at the beginning of the fall semester of 2022. The certificate programs for the fall include welding, corrections, CNC operator/programmer, industrial maintenance and automated electrical systems. The new Associate Degree program that will be […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy